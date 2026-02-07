How To Make Butter Batter For A Cozy Hot Buttered Whiskey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you've never had the pleasure of enjoying one yourself, you'll know that hot buttered whiskey is a cozy cold weather drink, perhaps similar to another steamy whiskey-based beverage, a warm and soothing hot toddy. But they're actually not that similar. Hot toddies are all about citrus, spices, and heat, whereas hot buttered whiskies rely primarily on, you may have guessed it, butter. Specifically, "butter batter."

Now, let's first be clear that butter batter has nothing to do with cake batter. Butter batter is a butter mixture seasoned with a sweetener (like brown sugar, agave, or maple syrup) and an array of spices (like cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and clove). It is made separate to the drink and added by the spoonful so it melts slowly into the whiskey and hot water. If you've ever come across whiskey compound butter, it's a similar logic; butter and whiskey just work well together regardless of where they're going.

Making the batter itself is relatively simple. Butter is softened so it can actually absorb the sugar and spices. All the ingredients are then whisked together with an electric mixer while the butter is still pliable, creating a paste-like mixture. Once you've whipped up a batch of butter batter, spread it onto plastic wrap and wrap it tightly, then keep it in the fridge until required. It's set aside and chilled, ready to be spooned into your drink whenever the mood takes you.