You'll Want To Spread Whiskey Butter On Everything

Whiskey and butter are a match made in heaven, a booze-lover's dream, and a great way to dress up your condiments selection at any time of day. It's a type of compound butter, a fancy way of saying butter that's been flavored with other ingredients like garden herbs, sweet fruits, or even chocolate. Whiskey butter is king of the compound butters if you are a fan of the robust, smoky, caramelized flavors that whiskey brings to the table.

Whipped whiskey butter is your spicy little secret to dressing up basic buttermilk pancakes and it infuses even more flavor into an already unique sweet and savory upside down corn bread. It adds a boozy kick to a restaurant quality ribeye steak and will spice up the garlic mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables on the side. Basically, you can spread whiskey butter on everything from your morning toast to your homemade dinner rolls, your ribeye steak to corn grilled on the cob.

Whiskey butter will add different flavor profiles to your cooking depending on how you use it – at the beginning of the cooking process versus as a finishing ingredient or a garnish. Boiling rice with a little whiskey butter will infuse the entire batch of rice with lingering hints of whiskey. Spreading whiskey butter on toast or using it as a garnish will present stronger, boozier flavors.