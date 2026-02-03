Costco's $10 Storage Totes Are A Smart Fix For Pantry Overflow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If Costco is your source of retail therapy, you might just find yourself with no space to put everything. The easy answer? More storage space. The Iris Buckle Up Storage Box is a simple $10 storage tote from Costco, providing a smart, straightforward, and, most importantly, affordable solution that your pantry might be missing. Perhaps the highlight of this basic storage box is that it already includes four pieces. With 12.9 quarts of space each, there are plenty of things you can put inside the Iris boxes, including pasta, coffee beans, snacks, and several other pantry essentials. While you can always venture the more reasonable route of decluttering your kitchen, this might be the next best thing.

Like many similar products, the Iris Buckle Up Storage Box is made of plastic, specifically chosen for its durability. To save space, it's designed to be stackable, allowing you to maximize the vertical room of whatever corner you decide to tuck it into. On the other hand, the clear design might be an underrated element, as it helps you find what you previously stored, so you don't have to open every single box. But like every other great find, it has its own set of pros and cons. Here's a deeper look into the storage box to see if it's right for you.