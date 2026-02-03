Costco's $10 Storage Totes Are A Smart Fix For Pantry Overflow
If Costco is your source of retail therapy, you might just find yourself with no space to put everything. The easy answer? More storage space. The Iris Buckle Up Storage Box is a simple $10 storage tote from Costco, providing a smart, straightforward, and, most importantly, affordable solution that your pantry might be missing. Perhaps the highlight of this basic storage box is that it already includes four pieces. With 12.9 quarts of space each, there are plenty of things you can put inside the Iris boxes, including pasta, coffee beans, snacks, and several other pantry essentials. While you can always venture the more reasonable route of decluttering your kitchen, this might be the next best thing.
Like many similar products, the Iris Buckle Up Storage Box is made of plastic, specifically chosen for its durability. To save space, it's designed to be stackable, allowing you to maximize the vertical room of whatever corner you decide to tuck it into. On the other hand, the clear design might be an underrated element, as it helps you find what you previously stored, so you don't have to open every single box. But like every other great find, it has its own set of pros and cons. Here's a deeper look into the storage box to see if it's right for you.
Is Costco's Iris Buckle Up Storage Box worth it?
The Iris Buckle Up Storage Box seems to hold up over time — based on reviews from Iris' website — with some shoppers mentioning how it can survive a fair amount of wear and tear. It's great for heavier items, like canned goods, while also providing a tight seal. However, it would benefit from a pull-out feature that allows it to turn into a makeshift shelf. It would've been a nice touch for a stackable storage box, so you don't have to move everything if you want to get something from the bottom-most box. But considering it's a $10 product, this doesn't feel like a dealbreaker.
Another issue would be how these storage boxes might look out of place in luxurious modern kitchens, or if you've already perfectly curated your kitchen in a cohesive style. That said, you might easily solve this problem if you have a spacious cabinet to hide it in. Overall, if what you're looking for is something to help you finally assess, clean, and restock your pantry like you mean it, the Iris Buckle Up Storage Box might do wonders.
If you're really considering buying the box, it's best to purchase it from Costco. Compared to Amazon and Walmart, which sell the storage box for $33 and $24.95 respectively, Costco's price is a steal. Meanwhile, on Iris's website, you can get a single box for the same price as a four-pack at Costco, which makes the chain's deal even more impressive.