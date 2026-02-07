Why Packaged Ice Tends To Melt Slower Than Homemade Cubes
Ice is the secret ingredient behind every great cocktail. Whether a citrusy whiskey sour, a refreshing mint mojito, or a creamy piña colada, nothing beats a fresh drink with plenty of ice — especially when temperatures climb past 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the summer. In fact, ice does more than cool your cocktail — the size and shape can actually change the flavor. So if you regularly stock your freezer with ice, you have probably noticed that store-bought ice melts slower than homemade cubes.
Ice was not always a commodity. It was actually a luxury ingredient reserved for the rich for a very long time. That changed in the early 1800s, when businessman Frederic Tudor began harvesting ice from Massachusetts' frozen lakes and exporting it to warmer regions. Since then, more than 250 ice businesses have emerged across the United States, and they all claim that the ice-making process is what helps commercial ice last longer.
In contrast to the cubes you make at home in freezer trays, packaged (clear) ice is made by specialized industrial machines that carefully control the freezing process. Unlike cloudy homemade ice, which often traps air bubbles and impurities as it freezes, packaged ice is engineered to freeze evenly. Ice machines also make sure to remove trapped air during freezing, which ultimately results in clearer, denser ice, which is fully transparent and free of cloudy centers.
How to make clear ice at home
Clear ice takes longer to melt and can keep your drink colder for an extended period of time without diluting it too much. And, because of the way it's manufactured and the absence of dissolved gases like oxygen, it won't affect a drink's flavor, appearance, or texture. Hence, it comes as no surprise it's usually preferred over cloudy ice and is widely available in stores. This is exactly why investing in a cooler or a home ice machine is a smart move. This way, you won't have to worry about the nearest store being out of ice when you have some guests over, or when you want to enjoy the type of bourbon that tastes infinitely better on the rocks.
However, if an ice-making machine is currently out of your budget, there are several simple DIY tricks that can help you make perfectly clear ice at home. One option is using boiling water; just heat it up until it reaches 212 degrees Fahrenheit or once you see bubbles continuously breaking across its entire surface. When that's done, let the water cool down. Repeat the whole process once again, and pour the water into your ice trays. Then, cover the trays to keep the air out and let the cubes freeze solid. Another possibility is freezing distilled water, or filtering tap water yourself with a reliable carbon filter. You'll be surprised by the excellent quality of your homemade ice!