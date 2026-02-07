Why Packaged Ice Tends To Melt Slower Than Homemade Cubes

Ice is the secret ingredient behind every great cocktail. Whether a citrusy whiskey sour, a refreshing mint mojito, or a creamy piña colada, nothing beats a fresh drink with plenty of ice — especially when temperatures climb past 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the summer. In fact, ice does more than cool your cocktail — the size and shape can actually change the flavor. So if you regularly stock your freezer with ice, you have probably noticed that store-bought ice melts slower than homemade cubes.

Ice was not always a commodity. It was actually a luxury ingredient reserved for the rich for a very long time. That changed in the early 1800s, when businessman Frederic Tudor began harvesting ice from Massachusetts' frozen lakes and exporting it to warmer regions. Since then, more than 250 ice businesses have emerged across the United States, and they all claim that the ice-making process is what helps commercial ice last longer.

In contrast to the cubes you make at home in freezer trays, packaged (clear) ice is made by specialized industrial machines that carefully control the freezing process. Unlike cloudy homemade ice, which often traps air bubbles and impurities as it freezes, packaged ice is engineered to freeze evenly. Ice machines also make sure to remove trapped air during freezing, which ultimately results in clearer, denser ice, which is fully transparent and free of cloudy centers.