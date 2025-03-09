How To Make Perfectly Clear Ice For Gorgeous Cocktails

The quality of the ice in your drink plays a larger role than you might initially think. Yes, the ice's main purpose is to keep your cocktail chilled, but beyond that, it's not only important that your ice stays fresh before use, but that it doesn't melt too rapidly once it's in your glass. Some dilution is recommended for many cocktails, even spirit-forward ones that are mixed in a separate glass, but you also don't want your drink to get watery as you're drinking it. It's for this reason that you want to have clear ice for your cocktails.

But how do you get that perfectly clear, cocktail bar-worthy ice in the comfort of your own home? The answer all comes down to both directional freezing and tempering. Ice, like anything else, freezes from its coldest point to its warmest. In a regular ice cube tray, this means it will freeze top-down. As ice freezes, impurities are moved out of it, but in a standard tray, this means that all the air bubbles and whatnot are trapped at the bottom, giving you cloudy ice. However, if you use directional freezing (aka leaving a reservoir of unfrozen water underneath your prospective ice) then all of these impurities will vacate your ice, leaving you with super-satisfying clear cubes.