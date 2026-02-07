The Hands-Down Best Cocktail You Can Sip On At Applebee's According To Our Taste Test
Applebee's is officially the place to down a tasty drink or two. No matter what your preferred boozy beverage is, the chain restaurant has something for everyone (including an unforgettable lineup of margaritas worth ordering). The hype surrounding its boozy beverages convinced us to taste test and rank nine Applebee's cocktails. When we sat down to rank each drink from worst to best, it was clear that one particular concoction would be hard to put down: the Golden Goose cocktail.
The casual chain is known for being a budget-friendly and homely spot, and the Golden Goose cocktail is earning Applebee's some serious points as a creative drink that keeps diners sippin'. We based our rankings on flavor and originality and this was the cocktail that stood out above all the rest. It's a successful and fun take on a Lemon Drop with a mango twist for some hints of tropical flavor — in fact, our reviewer even liked it more than the classic cocktail. This fruity beverage contains Grey Goose vodka, triple sec, mango, and lemon sours. It costs $10, depending on location, and was introduced as part of the holiday lineup. The added bonus? The drink is served in a martini glass with a sparkling yellow sprinkle rim, which literally leaves a good taste in your mouth.
Why Applebee's Golden Goose cocktail gets top marks
Applebee's doesn't always get it right and there are certainly some menu items that reviewers say you should avoid, but the Golden Goose cocktail isn't one of them. There are several things that place this cocktail in the No. 1 spot on our ranking, but the most notable advantage is that the flavor is well-balanced: It isn't overly sweet or flat, and if you want a little extra sweetness you can enjoy that from the sprinkled rim. The alcohol taste also isn't overpronounced in the Golden Goose, which is ideal for those who are looking for a drink that is easy on the lips and more juice-like to match an easygoing vibe.
The presentation is delightful as well, as the cocktail is served with a shaker, allowing diners to get in on the fun and live out their mixologist dreams when drinking at the chain restaurant. Applebee's drinks are usually praised for their affordability but this accompaniment ramps up the value since you get an extra pour of the cocktail, too. A bargain and a cocktail that looks as good as it tastes — that's an easy win in our books.