The Hands-Down Best Cocktail You Can Sip On At Applebee's According To Our Taste Test

Applebee's is officially the place to down a tasty drink or two. No matter what your preferred boozy beverage is, the chain restaurant has something for everyone (including an unforgettable lineup of margaritas worth ordering). The hype surrounding its boozy beverages convinced us to taste test and rank nine Applebee's cocktails. When we sat down to rank each drink from worst to best, it was clear that one particular concoction would be hard to put down: the Golden Goose cocktail.

The casual chain is known for being a budget-friendly and homely spot, and the Golden Goose cocktail is earning Applebee's some serious points as a creative drink that keeps diners sippin'. We based our rankings on flavor and originality and this was the cocktail that stood out above all the rest. It's a successful and fun take on a Lemon Drop with a mango twist for some hints of tropical flavor — in fact, our reviewer even liked it more than the classic cocktail. This fruity beverage contains Grey Goose vodka, triple sec, mango, and lemon sours. It costs $10, depending on location, and was introduced as part of the holiday lineup. The added bonus? The drink is served in a martini glass with a sparkling yellow sprinkle rim, which literally leaves a good taste in your mouth.