This Unexpected Restaurant Chain Serves Some Of The Best Pasta According To Reviews

A chain restaurant is likely not the first place you'd go for a delicious bowl of pasta, but customers say this eatery is the spot to be. The Cheesecake Factory may be well-known for its large selection of cheesecakes (which we've ranked 31 of), but its pasta has become the hot item amongst customers. The menu features a plethora of dishes spanning different cuisines, and the pasta section does not disappoint. From a classic chicken Alfredo to a Cajun jambalaya pasta, there's something to please all palates. And according to customers, pasta will exceed your expectations.

While The Cheesecake Factory has many great dishes, many people find themselves going back to its pasta every time. In fact, some customers go solely for that reason, as one review on Yelp states, "I don't like cheesecake, but I love pasta! The Cheesecake Factory probably has the best pasta I've ever tasted." What customers on Reddit seem to love is how consistent the pasta is — no matter what location they are dining at, their go-to dishes are always delicious; the Louisiana chicken pasta is flavorful and spicy, and the Pasta Da Vinci is a classic staple. Even we found the Pasta Da Vinci to be a hit in our own ranking of Cheesecake Factory pastas. Whatever The Cheesecake Factory is doing, it's doing it right.