Where Exactly Is Heinz Ketchup Manufactured?

Heinz ketchup has been around for more than a century. The popular condiment first launched back in 1876, and although Heinz has sold some pretty weird products through the years, the original formula for Heinz ketchup hasn't changed much since then. In 2015, Heinz merged with Kraft, and today, there are two United States plants where Heinz ketchup is produced: Fremont, Ohio, and Muscatine, Iowa. The Fremont, Ohio, Heinz plant first opened in 1937, while the Muscatine plant opened in 1893. Both are still operating today.

But the process starts at one of the tomato farms Kraft Heinz partners with, where the tomatoes are harvested. They're then shipped to the processor in Los Banos to become tomato paste. In 2019, Kraft Heinz's former ketchup master (yes, this is a real job title), Hector Osorno gave NPR an inside look at the processing. He said that he'd make 18 mini batches of sample ketchup from the tomato paste daily to taste-test it, confirming each batch of Heinz ketchup would taste exactly the same, no matter which plant manufactured it. Once approved, it's then shipped to the two main factories to become ketchup.

That's just here in the States, though. Heinz also uses tomatoes grown around the world, depending on where its ketchup is being manufactured.