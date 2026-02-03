Does Your Straw Color At Dutch Bros Actually Mean Anything?

What's your sun sign? Your moon sign? Are you a water rooster in Chinese zodiac or a fire horse? Maybe you're an Enneagram 4, or perhaps you're better described as a Myers-Briggs INFP. There's an infinitum of systems worked out to help us better understand ourselves, and it seems new sorting methods are developed every day. The hottest new system? Straw colors at Dutch Bros.

Rumor has it the baristas at Dutch Bros have a system of communicating their perception of customers via straw color choice. For example, a pink straw means the barista thinks you're cute, while a green straw means the barista thinks you're unattractive. The straw color rumor has been in existence since the mid-2010s at least, though it's caught new traction in recent years via TikTok. But is it actually real?

At the company-wide level, no, the straw theory is not real, or at least not addressed. However, therein lies the rub. Some apparent Dutch Bros workers online have confirmed it's used between some baristas; it's sort of like the Hobo Code, but for those who know how to pull a quad shot and steam milk to the perfect temperature. Still, others insist it's nothing but a rumor. So, which is it?