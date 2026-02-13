To Revive Stiff, Stained, And Stinky Kitchen Towels, Wash Them With These Kitchen Staples

Whether you pick Zeppoli, Sticky Toffee, DII, or another decent brand from your local store, good kitchen towels are always a smart investment. Not only are they ideal for keeping your kitchen clean, but they're also absorbent, versatile, and reusable, which makes them an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels. But while high-quality kitchen towels are quite durable, they're not indestructible, and do have a limited lifespan. So, if they've recently started feeling stiff, looking stained, or smelling stinky, chances are you've likely made some of mistakes that are damaging your kitchen towels, like washing them with fabric softener, too much bleach, or alongside your cleaning rags.

However, before you decide your kitchen towels are beyond saving and simply throw them in the trash, there's a quick fix that can immediately restore their freshness. You can revitalize them in no time with baking soda and vinegar. These two common pantry staples are surprisingly effective when it comes to cleaning tasks. They'll help you say goodbye to kitchen sink clogs, deodorize your toilet, and even clean your washing machine and coffee maker.

The reason they work so well together is because they trigger a chemical process known as an acid-base reaction. During this interaction, also known as neutralization, the acidic vinegar reacts with baking soda (a base), releasing carbon dioxide gas (CO2), water, as well as sodium acetate. This chemical compound, is, as a matter of fact, a useful cleaning agent that can help tackle stains, rust, and even mineral buildup on metal surfaces. It is also used as a food additive.