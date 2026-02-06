Is Italian Sausage Made Of Pork? Here's Which Meat Is Traditionally Used

Italian sausages come in many shapes, sizes, and spice levels, but the kind of meat used in them isn't always common knowledge. Italian sausage is a frequently used sausage style in many recipes, whether it's a traditional bowl of pasta or even as a meat swap for a burger. It has a unique and rich flavor profile that consists of seasonings such as fennel, garlic, salt, and pepper. You can enjoy sweet Italian sausage or even hot and spicy styles. While this sausage can be bought in many varieties, the traditional meat used in Italian sausages is pork.

In terms of Italian sausage, each region is known for a different style. Tuscany, for example, is known for its finocchiona and biroldo sausages, whereas further south, you can find sausages with added heat. Biroldo sausage contains pork with offal, like the heart, lungs, and tongue, while finocchiona is a classic pork salami. Pork from pig is common, however, wild boar is another traditional pork meat that is used. The shoulder specifically is the part of the animal with a high fat content, which is used to add rich flavor to the sausage. To balance out the fatty meat, fennel is sometimes added to cut the taste, which is where the finocchiona sausage gets its name. The result is the perfect harmony of strong pork flavor with a touch of sweetness.