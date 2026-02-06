Is Italian Sausage Made Of Pork? Here's Which Meat Is Traditionally Used
Italian sausages come in many shapes, sizes, and spice levels, but the kind of meat used in them isn't always common knowledge. Italian sausage is a frequently used sausage style in many recipes, whether it's a traditional bowl of pasta or even as a meat swap for a burger. It has a unique and rich flavor profile that consists of seasonings such as fennel, garlic, salt, and pepper. You can enjoy sweet Italian sausage or even hot and spicy styles. While this sausage can be bought in many varieties, the traditional meat used in Italian sausages is pork.
In terms of Italian sausage, each region is known for a different style. Tuscany, for example, is known for its finocchiona and biroldo sausages, whereas further south, you can find sausages with added heat. Biroldo sausage contains pork with offal, like the heart, lungs, and tongue, while finocchiona is a classic pork salami. Pork from pig is common, however, wild boar is another traditional pork meat that is used. The shoulder specifically is the part of the animal with a high fat content, which is used to add rich flavor to the sausage. To balance out the fatty meat, fennel is sometimes added to cut the taste, which is where the finocchiona sausage gets its name. The result is the perfect harmony of strong pork flavor with a touch of sweetness.
What other meat can be used for Italian sausage?
While pork meat is the traditional route for an Italian sausage recipe in most settings, you can find other meats in different styles. Of course, there are many sausage brands in the United States that use chicken, beef, or turkey, but poultry is not traditional to Italian sausage. However, other meats such as veal, lamb, or horse are some you can find in sausage. In the southern regions of Italy, it's popular to use a mix of beef and pork. Cervellata in Toritto uses 70% beef and only 30% pork, plus added spices and flavors such as basil and grated pecorino. In other regions like Brescia or Padua, you can find a beef-based sausage or sausages that use horse meat. However, pork is still the common factor in what makes up an authentic Italian sausage.
Whether you're eating a purely pork sausage or a mix of beef, a good Italian sausage will have a delicious savory taste with a balance of seasonings. If you're someone who enjoys a sweeter sausage, these flavors pair perfectly as a pizza topping. For spice lovers, hot Italian sausage makes for a great spicy pasta dish. However you choose to have your Italian sausage, it's sure to offer a delectable flavor.