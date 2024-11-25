The Ingredient Swaps For A Burger Inspired By Sausage And Peppers

Sausage and peppers is an Italian-American combination that seems to be a staple on almost everyone's dinner menu. The recipe is filling from the sausage, but has nutrients from the veggies, and it can all come together with ease in one pan. But if you're cooking burgers and want to add a little variety to a standard beef burger, try your hand at making Italian sausage and pepper burgers instead.

The concept is simple: swap traditional beef patties with Italian sausage and beef patties, then cook down the peppers and onions, and add them as toppings to the burger. You can fix this dish with any add-ons you'd like, including cheeses and sauces. It's almost as easy as a regular one-pan sausage and peppers meal, but if you're having guests over for dinner, the unique way of serving this dish will certainly be a conversation starter. For the best burgers, use a blend of ground beef and pork.