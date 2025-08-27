The City Spanning 2 Continents That David Chang Finds Fun To Eat In

Chef David Chang has traveled far and wide to eat culinary delights from every corner of the world. Out of all the food capitals in the world, there's one he would recommend everyone try for a fun and incredibly diverse experience. As the only metropolis in the world split between two continents, you could say Istanbul has the best of both worlds.

The fact you can cross from Europe to Asia in a matter of minutes via ferry, but remain in the same country and city, isn't just a travel novelty; it's also a culinary adventure. Chef Chang filmed in Istanbul for his show, "Ugly Delicious," a documentary series that investigates food and history in global food capitals. What made the Turkish city stand out to him? Some of his favorite food memories were made there, eating everywhere from spots on the street to high-end restaurants.

It's hard to precisely define Turkish food; the country's cuisine has been influenced by North African flavors, the Mediterranean, central Asia, and other surrounding Middle Eastern countries. One of the most famous Turkish foods is vertical spit-roasted meat served as shawarma, kebabs, döner, and gyro — which Chang passionately ate when visiting. The culinary scene isn't exactly divided by the different sides, but the European side tends to be a bit more touristy and pricey because more sightseeing is there. The Asian side is generally more affordable, has a younger crowd, and boasts more traditional markets.