The City Spanning 2 Continents That David Chang Finds Fun To Eat In
Chef David Chang has traveled far and wide to eat culinary delights from every corner of the world. Out of all the food capitals in the world, there's one he would recommend everyone try for a fun and incredibly diverse experience. As the only metropolis in the world split between two continents, you could say Istanbul has the best of both worlds.
The fact you can cross from Europe to Asia in a matter of minutes via ferry, but remain in the same country and city, isn't just a travel novelty; it's also a culinary adventure. Chef Chang filmed in Istanbul for his show, "Ugly Delicious," a documentary series that investigates food and history in global food capitals. What made the Turkish city stand out to him? Some of his favorite food memories were made there, eating everywhere from spots on the street to high-end restaurants.
It's hard to precisely define Turkish food; the country's cuisine has been influenced by North African flavors, the Mediterranean, central Asia, and other surrounding Middle Eastern countries. One of the most famous Turkish foods is vertical spit-roasted meat served as shawarma, kebabs, döner, and gyro — which Chang passionately ate when visiting. The culinary scene isn't exactly divided by the different sides, but the European side tends to be a bit more touristy and pricey because more sightseeing is there. The Asian side is generally more affordable, has a younger crowd, and boasts more traditional markets.
What to eat in Istanbul
The diversity of dishes is staggering, so it's impossible to eat them all in one trip. For a light breakfast, start with a simit (a sesame-crusted bread ring), fresh fruit such as figs, and tea. A more robust Turkish breakfast may include a herb-seasoned egg dish with tomato and pepper sauce called menemen, served with small side dishes of cheese, olives, honey, and vegetables.
You can find the famous spit-roasted meats wherever you go, but for meat lovers, another dish to sample is kefte (lamb or beef skewers). For seafood, balik ekmek (grilled fish tucked into bread with fresh vegetables) is a must-try street food. Those who prefer more plant-forward meals can appreciate mezze culture, where small plates of seasoned and braised eggplant, stuffed grape leaves, and yogurt dips arrive in a colorful spread. You can also find an abundance of grain and legume dishes such as kisir, a grain salad, and mercimek kofte, a lentil and bulgur patty. End a big meal with raki, the anise-flavored spirit loved in Turkey.
For a pick-me-up, a strong Turkish coffee is a must, but black tea is also a popular drink. A caffeine-free drink that is unique and wonderful is a small cup of pickled vegetable juice called tursu suryu; you can buy a cup with or without a variety of pickled vegetables and sip the salty, sour brine. For dessert, nothing beats warm, syrup-soaked baklava or stretchy, chewy Turkish ice cream sold with a bit of showmanship by vendors.