The Unexpected European Eateries Rick Steves Swears By For An Affordable Meal
Rick Steves is one of the top voices in travel for those looking for a helping hand in planning their European trips. Whether it's offering advice on European restaurants to avoid (even with a seemingly good sign out front) or saving you the disappointment of ordering off the tourist menu, his recommendations are a guiding light for foodies looking to satisfy their wanderlust — and their budget, too. One of his best tips for dining out without breaking the bank while in Europe? Look for department store eateries and establishments for your mealtime plans.
While each country in Europe has its own cuisine and dining norms, there are some commonalities you'll find on the continent: cheaper eats tucked away in places that double as spots to experience local culture. Many of these destinations offer self-service food options, which Steves wrote on his blog, Ricks Steves Europe, is the best thing for seeking inexpensive meals: "You'll find self-service restaurants in big cities everywhere, offering low-price, low-risk, low-stress, what-you-see-is-what-you-get meals." These cafeterias may be found at places like city libraries, museums, galleries, or similar noteworthy institutions that tourists often visit. Food here is often more reasonably priced than stand-alone restaurants, and this option saves you the hassle of choosing from endless restaurants in the city. It's important to note this form of dining isn't huge everywhere, but it's worth keeping an eye out and planning ahead.
What to expect from budget-friendly eateries in Europe
Department store restaurants will always have a place in our hearts, and affordable prices aren't the only reason to choose this option, according to Rick Steves. In some cases, the cafeteria is located on the top floor, meaning you benefit from noteworthy views. According to Steves, the best thing about dining in eateries with self-service is being able to pile your plate high. This means you can enjoy a range of salad bar items, tea, coffee, and simple refreshments. The meals you find in department stores and institution-adjacent cafeterias vary according to country, however. In some cases, you'll want to check if it's open to the public or you need to buy a ticket to enter the facility.
Some places to keep on your radar include the Galeria Kaufhof in Frankfurt, which has a market hall and restaurant, or college campus diners, which typically provide budget-friendly meals and intellectual company (this option may not be available during the summer months). You can also find a tasty deal in Marks and Spencer, a classic department store in the U.K. with larger stores in big cities offering a café with all day breakfast, toasted sandwiches, soup, specialty drinks, and cooked meals. If you find yourself globetrotting in the direction of Paris, head to Bazaar de L'Hotel de Ville (BVH) department store — one of the local French department stores in the city that has a range of dining options for various food styles.