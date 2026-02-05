The Unexpected European Eateries Rick Steves Swears By For An Affordable Meal

Rick Steves is one of the top voices in travel for those looking for a helping hand in planning their European trips. Whether it's offering advice on European restaurants to avoid (even with a seemingly good sign out front) or saving you the disappointment of ordering off the tourist menu, his recommendations are a guiding light for foodies looking to satisfy their wanderlust — and their budget, too. One of his best tips for dining out without breaking the bank while in Europe? Look for department store eateries and establishments for your mealtime plans.

While each country in Europe has its own cuisine and dining norms, there are some commonalities you'll find on the continent: cheaper eats tucked away in places that double as spots to experience local culture. Many of these destinations offer self-service food options, which Steves wrote on his blog, Ricks Steves Europe, is the best thing for seeking inexpensive meals: "You'll find self-service restaurants in big cities everywhere, offering low-price, low-risk, low-stress, what-you-see-is-what-you-get meals." These cafeterias may be found at places like city libraries, museums, galleries, or similar noteworthy institutions that tourists often visit. Food here is often more reasonably priced than stand-alone restaurants, and this option saves you the hassle of choosing from endless restaurants in the city. It's important to note this form of dining isn't huge everywhere, but it's worth keeping an eye out and planning ahead.