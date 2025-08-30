Why Rick Steves Recommends Avoiding European Restaurants With This Seemingly Good Sign Out Front
When you're traveling through Europe as an American, the point of the trip is to explore — but it's easy to be taken in by a little familiarity. A pitstop at McDonald's to try one of the unique burgers you can only try abroad, for example, can make you feel a little more at home. Still, if you really want to find the best hidden gems and local hotspots, you should take some advice from Rick Steves.
The traveling TV host has spent decades exploring Europe and documenting local cultures in his shows, guidebooks, and podcasts, so you can take his word for it when he advises to do things like skip out on the continental breakfasts. Another tip from this expert? Whatever you do, always pass on restaurants with signs that say "no frozen food."
It might seem counterintuitive to avoid eateries with this kind of signage, which are surprisingly common (and always written in English), especially if you're looking for fresh food that's cooked to order. Still, there's a method to the madness. Steves says these signs are a good indication that the restaurant caters to tourists. These places, he said, are rarely a local favorite and serve the same things all year long. "If you go in there, there's just going to be a crowd of tourists," he said in a video on his official YouTube channel.
Explore restaurants off the beaten path instead
A huge part of any trip to Europe is trying new food, so don't settle for just any meal. Steves, who has focused his brand on traveling like a local by avoiding tourist traps, advises travelers to get away from main squares and areas packed with sightseers when you're getting hungry. Instead, follow the locals, and don't be shy about asking for recommendations in unexpected places. A local cab driver or shopkeeper, for example, can tell you where they would actually go out to eat in their own city.
Even if you're too shy to ask a stranger for a tip, don't be afraid to explore a little and get off the beaten path. Your chances are better at finding a hidden gem if you get away from overcrowded areas, and there's a good chance that the prices will be better, too. You could also skip the restaurant scene altogether and pack a picnic, which Rick Steves says is the best way to enjoy a meal in Europe. Finally, Steves also suggests springing for the prime options. "Europeans love top-quality ingredients," he said in another video on YouTube, explaining that a $12 plate of Jamón Ibérico in Spain is a huge step up from that $5 plate of Jamón Serrano. "Life is too short to eat mediocre ham," he said.