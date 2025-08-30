Why Rick Steves Recommends Avoiding European Restaurants With This Seemingly Good Sign Out Front

When you're traveling through Europe as an American, the point of the trip is to explore — but it's easy to be taken in by a little familiarity. A pitstop at McDonald's to try one of the unique burgers you can only try abroad, for example, can make you feel a little more at home. Still, if you really want to find the best hidden gems and local hotspots, you should take some advice from Rick Steves.

The traveling TV host has spent decades exploring Europe and documenting local cultures in his shows, guidebooks, and podcasts, so you can take his word for it when he advises to do things like skip out on the continental breakfasts. Another tip from this expert? Whatever you do, always pass on restaurants with signs that say "no frozen food."

It might seem counterintuitive to avoid eateries with this kind of signage, which are surprisingly common (and always written in English), especially if you're looking for fresh food that's cooked to order. Still, there's a method to the madness. Steves says these signs are a good indication that the restaurant caters to tourists. These places, he said, are rarely a local favorite and serve the same things all year long. "If you go in there, there's just going to be a crowd of tourists," he said in a video on his official YouTube channel.