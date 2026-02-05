This Spanish Sandwich Starts With A Type Of Ham You Won't Find At Most Delis
The United States is serious about the most iconic sandwiches across the country and stuffing bread with all types of meat, cheese, veggies, and sauces. Spaniards also love a good sandwich, favoring the jamón ibérico bocadillo — or the ibérico ham sandwich. Spain has a reputation for good quality pork and while Spanish sandwiches have the tendency to turn heads here in the U.S., not all ingredients are easy to find, which is the case with ibérico ham.
When revered European chef Jaques Pépin named ibérico ham as one of his all-time faves, you know you won't be disappointed. The dry-cured ham stands out for being rich tasting thanks to coming from acorn-fed Iberian pigs, which gives the meat a fattier cut and richer and nuttier taste. The ham can be found in certain delis and specialty stores, if you're lucky enough, or it can be ordered online, though it's worth ensuring it is listed as 100% acorn-fed jamón ibérico. You may also come across the name pata negra, translating to black hoof, which is the most premium version of the acorn-fed pig. The most authentic versions are easily found in Spanish cities but it's not impossible to come across places in the U.S. to purchase this sought-after pork, such as at Ibérico Club or as a whole leg at Costco, which José Andrés thinks is a must-by.
How to make a jamón ibérico sandwich
Some might argue the best sandwiches are the simple ones, which is the case with the Spanish classic jamón ibérico, brought to life with quality, organic ingredients when possible. The bread used for the sub is a lightly toasted baguette rubbed with a ripe tomato for a sweet flavoring. Extra virgin olive oil is then drizzled over the bread to allow it to soak up the flavors for a truly Mediterranean-style treat. The next step is to layer in your slices of ham. Additional ingredients you can add to the sandwich include tomatoes, slices of cheese (bonus points if it's Manchego cheese – semi-cured or cured works well), roasted piquillo peppers, and pitted black olives.
This ham-stuffed sub is sometimes referred to as the unofficial sub-of-choice for snackish Spanish football fans. The ham is also an all-time favorite of top European chefs, which is reason enough to keep it on your radar. You're most likely to be served this as a midday snack with some tea, coffee, fresh juice, or Champagne or wine, if you're in the mood for a boozy beverage. If you do get your hands on some ibérico ham, try out Martha Stewart's favorite take on the sandwich.