This Spanish Sandwich Starts With A Type Of Ham You Won't Find At Most Delis

The United States is serious about the most iconic sandwiches across the country and stuffing bread with all types of meat, cheese, veggies, and sauces. Spaniards also love a good sandwich, favoring the jamón ibérico bocadillo — or the ibérico ham sandwich. Spain has a reputation for good quality pork and while Spanish sandwiches have the tendency to turn heads here in the U.S., not all ingredients are easy to find, which is the case with ibérico ham.

When revered European chef Jaques Pépin named ibérico ham as one of his all-time faves, you know you won't be disappointed. The dry-cured ham stands out for being rich tasting thanks to coming from acorn-fed Iberian pigs, which gives the meat a fattier cut and richer and nuttier taste. The ham can be found in certain delis and specialty stores, if you're lucky enough, or it can be ordered online, though it's worth ensuring it is listed as 100% acorn-fed jamón ibérico. You may also come across the name pata negra, translating to black hoof, which is the most premium version of the acorn-fed pig. The most authentic versions are easily found in Spanish cities but it's not impossible to come across places in the U.S. to purchase this sought-after pork, such as at Ibérico Club or as a whole leg at Costco, which José Andrés thinks is a must-by.