José Andrés Thinks This Costco Meat Product Is A Must-Buy
When a famous chef raves about a particular variety of food, it's worthwhile to take note. So when José Andrés, humanitarian activist and Michelin-starred chef, declared jamòn Ibérico de bellota to be a must-have in the home, you can be sure that it's delicious.
Andrés mentioned this product in an Instagram trailer for Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." The jamòn Ibérico de bellota that José Andrés refers to is the Jamòn Ibérico Bellota Ham Leg, available at Costco. It is a complete leg of cured ham made from purebred Iberian pigs, which are a breed unique to the Iberian Peninsula. Jamòn Ibérico de bellota is a prized form of ham that is aged for around three years and is known for its buttery, marbled texture and rich umami flavor. This is thanks to the black Iberian pigs' diet that is rich in acorns (bellota in Spanish) and grass, and from their ability to roam freely on the pastureland.
Jamòn Ibérico de bellota is also one of chef Jacques Pepin's all-time favorite foods; and can be costly because of its long curing period, all-natural diet, humane treatment, and overall high quality. The Costco variety is actually considered a deal, at $42.21 per pound ($649.99 for a 15.4 pound piece). This is a steal compared to other retailers that sell it in the U.S. for up to nearly $1,500 per leg.
Varieties and uses for Spanish ham
If you're not keen on buying an entire leg of jamòn Ibérico de bellota, it's also available at Costco in a 3-ounce pack of the sliced variety. This is perfect if you'd like to make a version of Martha Stewart's favorite sandwich, which combines a couple of slices of jamòn Ibérico de bellota on a brioche bun, sliced mozzarella, baby romaine lettuce, Dijon mustard, and Martha's "secret" sauce.
While the tasty jamòn Ibérico de bellota is considered the best, highest grade of Spanish ham, there are other types as well. These include Iberian hams made from crossbred black Iberian pigs that were farm-raised indoors on hay, called simply Jamón Ibérico; and crossbred free-range pigs that have been fed both acorns and hay, called Jamón Ibérico cebo de campo. Though these varieties of Spanish ham are considered less high-end than jamòn Ibérico de bellota, they are still considered a delicacy. The least costly form of Spanish ham is jamòn serrano, which is a wonderful holiday treat. Also available at Costco, serrano ham legs are a product of grain-fed white Iberian pigs, brined and aged for 12 to 24 months for flavor and preservation, and present a signature woody taste.