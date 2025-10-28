José Andrés Thinks This Costco Meat Product Is A Must-Buy

When a famous chef raves about a particular variety of food, it's worthwhile to take note. So when José Andrés, humanitarian activist and Michelin-starred chef, declared jamòn Ibérico de bellota to be a must-have in the home, you can be sure that it's delicious.

Andrés mentioned this product in an Instagram trailer for Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." The jamòn Ibérico de bellota that José Andrés refers to is the Jamòn Ibérico Bellota Ham Leg, available at Costco. It is a complete leg of cured ham made from purebred Iberian pigs, which are a breed unique to the Iberian Peninsula. Jamòn Ibérico de bellota is a prized form of ham that is aged for around three years and is known for its buttery, marbled texture and rich umami flavor. This is thanks to the black Iberian pigs' diet that is rich in acorns (bellota in Spanish) and grass, and from their ability to roam freely on the pastureland.

Jamòn Ibérico de bellota is also one of chef Jacques Pepin's all-time favorite foods; and can be costly because of its long curing period, all-natural diet, humane treatment, and overall high quality. The Costco variety is actually considered a deal, at $42.21 per pound ($649.99 for a 15.4 pound piece). This is a steal compared to other retailers that sell it in the U.S. for up to nearly $1,500 per leg.