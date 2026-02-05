Ina Garten's Smart Suggestion If You're Forced To Buy Store-Bought Chicken Stock

Many people monitor their sodium intake for health reasons, which should always be prioritized. And, just like the choice between salted or unsalted butter, there are also culinary considerations to take into account. An unsalted ingredient is going to be the more versatile pick across the board.

Let's say you are making a soothing chicken noodle soup. (Quality store-bought soups are a Ina Garten yea, by the way.) If you're starting out with a salted stock, that base can only become saltier from there. Aside from diluting the whole pot with some water, you cannot walk the salt back. It is better to add, instead. Starting with an unsalted chicken stock lets you actually follow that classic cooking guideline: season to taste. It's just easier to build your flavor enhancers than to have to scramble to dismantle them.

It can frankly be a great idea to wait to add salt to all of your season-to-taste recipes. This obviously won't work in most baked goods, casseroles, or anything that's almost finished by the time it hits the oven, but it keeps dynamic preparations like chilis, stews, and sauces a little more adaptable until the very end. Definitely add a shake along the way as advised and keep sampling to refine, but save some to toss for good luck if you find you just don't need it all.