Why This Seafood Restaurant Is The Place I'd Miss Most If I Left NYC

New York City makes it incredibly easy to fall in love. Having lived in the city for more than 20 years, I know firsthand the abundance of beauty, the rich sensory stimulation, and the pulse-quickening pace that seems to suffuse each borough, subway stop, and singular block is particularly conducive to fast infatuation. I'm talking about the magnetic appeal you find inside the restaurants, bars, diners, and cafes lining the streets and avenues. The local bistro, the dingy dive, and the corner coffee cart are all perpetually on the precipice of becoming someone's most beloved spot. My work as a food writer, reporter, and critic has led me to fall in love with more of them than most, but a few, particularly Brooklyn's Petite Crevette, endure longer than the rest.

Petite Crevette is not quite the little shrimp of a place its name might imply. Sure, the dining room is cozy, but hardly the most cramped in town. You also find the plump crustaceans in lovely bowls of chowder and cioppino, but its spirit, the X factor that gives it and other restaurants their intangible glow, is tremendous. I have been visiting for well over a decade, and it already felt familiar well before I was anything approaching a regular. It's the kind of real-deal neighborhood place that makes you feel like it's been expecting you the moment you walk in, even when there's a wait. The food is good, too, but that effortlessly welcoming warmth is vanishingly rare, even among thousands of area peers, and it's something I've infrequently experienced anywhere else in the world.