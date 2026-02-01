The Worst Chain Restaurant Smash Burger Was Smashed Beyond Repair

Smash burgers have become all the rage over the last several years. What used to be a novelty you might only see at Shake Shack or a local food truck is everywhere now. Even chain restaurants have gotten in on the smash burger craze — with varying degrees of success. Knowing that all smash burgers aren't created (or executed) the same, we set out to rank six restaurant chain smash burgers from worst to best.

Unfortunately for Chili's, we thought their Big Smasher Burger was the worst on the list. Chili's smashburger comes with Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, red onions, pickles, and lettuce -– none of which are that flavorful. The biggest disappointment, though, was that this burger really didn't resemble a true smash burger in the first place.

It's a typical-sized patty that, yes, was smashed. The problem here is that the patty was smashed to the point of falling apart, which made it difficult to hold while eating. A burger shouldn't need a fork. On top of that, the burger didn't have the crispy edges that make a smash burger stand out from a regular hamburger. Maybe the cooks in Chili's kitchen need a heavy spatula so they can press down on the patty to crisp it up nicely. Because this burger just isn't it.