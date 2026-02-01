The Worst Chain Restaurant Smash Burger Was Smashed Beyond Repair
Smash burgers have become all the rage over the last several years. What used to be a novelty you might only see at Shake Shack or a local food truck is everywhere now. Even chain restaurants have gotten in on the smash burger craze — with varying degrees of success. Knowing that all smash burgers aren't created (or executed) the same, we set out to rank six restaurant chain smash burgers from worst to best.
Unfortunately for Chili's, we thought their Big Smasher Burger was the worst on the list. Chili's smashburger comes with Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, red onions, pickles, and lettuce -– none of which are that flavorful. The biggest disappointment, though, was that this burger really didn't resemble a true smash burger in the first place.
It's a typical-sized patty that, yes, was smashed. The problem here is that the patty was smashed to the point of falling apart, which made it difficult to hold while eating. A burger shouldn't need a fork. On top of that, the burger didn't have the crispy edges that make a smash burger stand out from a regular hamburger. Maybe the cooks in Chili's kitchen need a heavy spatula so they can press down on the patty to crisp it up nicely. Because this burger just isn't it.
Why Chilli's Big Smasher Burger misses the mark
While we're at it, the Chili's Big Smasher Burger is the most expensive of the bunch we reviewed. At nearly $15, the burger does come with fries, but you should definitely expect more flavor and texture from a smash burger. It's not supposed to fall apart. It's like cooking a chicken pot pie with a doughy, soft pie crust — the whole point is the crispiness! One other factor our reviewer pointed out -– which might be a matter of preference, but still worth noting -– is that the burger didn't include a tomato, which usually helps balance the crispness of the lettuce and adds that element of freshness.
If you're looking for a chain restaurant that knows how to make a smash burger -– and you live in the New York, New Jersey, or the D.C. area –- check out 7th Street Burger. Their cheeseburger is utter perfection, packed with flavor and that crispy texture you expect from a smash burger. In terms of national chains, we also enjoyed Sonic's Double Sonic Smasher, and it's not a terrible deal, either, at $6.69 on its own or $10.49 as part of a combo (though prices may vary by location).
Unfortunately, that same level of quality just isn't there with Chili's smash burger. This chain does a lot of things well – like their appetizers, for example. So, good on them for at least trying to jump on the smash burger bandwagon, but their Big Smasher Burger is more of a flop than a smash. Maybe the restaurant should go back to the drawing board with this one -– or just drop it altogether and stick to their selection of other burgers.