The Genius Hack For Bigger And Better Canned Cinnamon Rolls

Canned cinnamon rolls are an easy way to enjoy the gooey treat without all the work of making them from scratch. Store-bought brands offer a great selection of canned cinnamon rolls that will satisfy your sweet tooth right at home in minutes. However, canned cinnamon buns allow for more baking creativity than simply popping them in the oven. If you're looking for a way to enjoy these rolls in a bigger and better form, this hack will transform your dessert. Try turning those small individual rolls into one single giant cinnamon bun. You'll need one can of cinnamon rolls, some butter, and a cast iron pan or baking dish for this trick. The giant cinnamon roll is fluffy, sweet, and perfect to enjoy by the slice.

Building the big cinnamon roll starts with buttering the bottom of your pan completely. You'll then place one roll in the middle of the pan. Then, unravel the rest of the rolls into long strips and wrap them around that roll in the middle. Once you use up the rolls, you'll be left with one giant cinnamon bun that will get even larger once baked. The best part about this trick is that it's like eating the gooey, delicious center in full. There are many ways to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls, but this hack may beat them all.