Add This Ingredient To Canned Cinnamon Rolls For An All-Star Breakfast

Among the many ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste like they were made from scratch, incorporating extra ingredients rarely disappoints. Though, besides adding extra cinnamon sugar or pats of butter, you may want to use an ingredient that packs a little more punch. While heavy cream makes canned cinnamon rolls taste homemade thanks to its rich flavor and velvety consistency, bacon gives these convenient rolls a more savory taste and unexpected texture. Not to mention, there's a few uniques ways to incorporate this salty meat into your next round of baked goods.

Fortunately, all you need to make this sweet and savory breakfast is a can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and a package of bacon. Make sure to select a tube of rolls that can be unfurled versus biscuit-style varieties. If you plan on baking these rolls in your oven, start by par-cooking the bacon over your stove or in your oven. Once your bacon is nearly cooked but still tender, remove it from the heat and pat off any excess oil with paper towels. From here, all you need to do is place a piece of bacon over each strip of carefully unrolled cinnamon roll. Then, re-assemble each roll and bake as instructed.

In no time, you'll have a delicious batch of sweet and savory cinnamon rolls to enjoy. But believe it or not, besides adding full strips of meat to each individual roll, there are other creative ways of incorporating bacon into your next batch of easy-bake cinnamon rolls.