Add This Ingredient To Canned Cinnamon Rolls For An All-Star Breakfast
Among the many ways to make canned cinnamon rolls taste like they were made from scratch, incorporating extra ingredients rarely disappoints. Though, besides adding extra cinnamon sugar or pats of butter, you may want to use an ingredient that packs a little more punch. While heavy cream makes canned cinnamon rolls taste homemade thanks to its rich flavor and velvety consistency, bacon gives these convenient rolls a more savory taste and unexpected texture. Not to mention, there's a few uniques ways to incorporate this salty meat into your next round of baked goods.
Fortunately, all you need to make this sweet and savory breakfast is a can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and a package of bacon. Make sure to select a tube of rolls that can be unfurled versus biscuit-style varieties. If you plan on baking these rolls in your oven, start by par-cooking the bacon over your stove or in your oven. Once your bacon is nearly cooked but still tender, remove it from the heat and pat off any excess oil with paper towels. From here, all you need to do is place a piece of bacon over each strip of carefully unrolled cinnamon roll. Then, re-assemble each roll and bake as instructed.
In no time, you'll have a delicious batch of sweet and savory cinnamon rolls to enjoy. But believe it or not, besides adding full strips of meat to each individual roll, there are other creative ways of incorporating bacon into your next batch of easy-bake cinnamon rolls.
More delicious ways to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls with bacon
For starters, if you're still set on using whole strips of bacon, there's an easier way besides unrolling every single cinnamon roll. Instead, just wrap strips of cooked bacon around each cinnamon roll before baking. Then, all you need to do is tuck your bacon-wrapped rolls in an oven-safe pan and cook. This method not only saves you time but proves to be just as tasty.
Alternatively, if you're not completely tied to traditional-looking cinnamon rolls, you have a few other preparation methods worth trying. For starters, make cinnamon bacon twists which are not only visually appealing but also fun to eat. Simply twist together each unfurled cinnamon roll strip with individual pieces of cooked bacon. Upon baking these handheld snacks, either add a drizzle of glaze to each twist or use the glaze as an optional dipping sauce.
You can also use bacon and other tasty extras like heavy cream, cinnamon sugar, and chopped nuts to give store-bought cinnamon rolls a mouthwatering casserole makeover. Merely cut your cinnamon rolls into snack-size bites, add them to a casserole-style baking dish, and then sprinkle on your toppings before baking. For casserole bakes specifically, chop your bacon into bite-size pieces so each bite has even amounts of savory pork and sweet-tasting pastry. Lastly, if you want to level up the flavor of this simple dish even more, roast your bacon in some bourbon, sugar, and maple syrup for a more complex taste.