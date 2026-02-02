Why The French Onion Soup From This Steakhouse Chain Levels Up Cheesy Decadence

When a restaurant puts a dish on its menu, it's reasonable to hope that the kitchen has perfected it. Sadly, though, in the process of conception to execution, things don't always work out that way. For example, many classic soups we enjoy today have been around for hundreds of years. The recipes are everywhere. The execution should be easy. But, for whatever reason, that's just not always the case. One example is the classic French onion soup.

When we ranked seven chain restaurant French onion soups, we were surprised that none other than Longhorn Steakhouse delivered one of the best bowls. Yes, you read that right. This chain steakhouse makes a seriously cheesy French onion soup. While some restaurant brands are clueless in this soup's execution (we see you, Applebee's), others have it down to a science. So let's give Longhorn its flowers here.

While the soup base itself is excellent, it's the preponderance of cheese that stands out. Combined with the rich, oniony flavor, it's a nicely balanced bowl, the creamy cheese countering the crispy crostini on top. It's the perfect appetizer to set the stage for the hearty steaks grilling in Longhorn's kitchen.