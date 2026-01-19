Why We Will Never Order Applebee's French Onion Soup Ever Again

In the world of comforting soups, the French onion soup has to be in the discussion as one of the best. While its origins go back thousands of years, it wasn't until the 18th century that French onion soup made its way to Paris restaurants. And are we ever thankful.

In America, many restaurants have offered their delicious takes on French onion soup since then. And, whether for better or worse, even chain restaurants have gotten in on the act. When we reviewed seven chain restaurant French onion soups and ranked them from worst to best, we found several we would order again. However, the French onion soup offering from Applebee's definitely was not one of them.

This soup ranked last in our ranking, and it really wasn't even that close. We could simply look at this imposter of a soup and tell we were in for an extremely disappointing experience. The soup was pale and thick, with unmelted and unappetizing cheese, and was just a congealed glob of something that barely resembled anything close to a delicious French onion soup.