10 Types Of Chocolate Cake From Around The World, Explained

Chocolate has been a part of human diets for thousands of years. It's been used in everything from ancient ceremonies to cheap treats, and it's now many people's top favorite flavors. For centuries, chocolate was used as a beverage only, and people would use a chocolate paste to make their drinks. In 1828, Coenraad van Houten figured out a way to turn cacao beans into powder that you could mix with water, and in 1847, the first chocolate bar was created. By 1876, milk chocolate had arrived on the scene.

Europeans started making chocolate cakes like the Sachertorte in the mid-1800s. However, the U.S. version of "chocolate cake" in the 1800s was a piece of cake that didn't contain any chocolate, which you ate while drinking chocolate. Think of it as the coffee cake of its day; the cake isn't coffee-flavored, but rather meant to accompany a cup of coffee. Chocolate and cocoa powder gradually made their way into foods like icing, and by the late 1800s, recipes for cakes that included a little bit of chocolate had appeared in U.S. cookbooks.

However, the use of more chocolate in cake soon became standard. Devil's food cake first appeared in 1902, and by the 1940s, Hershey was promoting its chocolate baking recipes. Chocolate cakes that use a lot of cocoa and chocolate are now common in many cuisines, with several countries known for specific types, such as these delicious chocolate cakes from around the world.