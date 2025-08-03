How Did Devil's Food Cake Get Its Name?

The Devil and food have a long history. We're not talking about the mortal sin of gluttony here, rather the somewhat odd association between Satan and certain dishes, like deviled eggs, deviled ham, and of course, devil's food cake. Ever since the 1700s, the Devil's name has been invoked for dishes that were particularly spicy or heavily seasoned. But, if you've ever enjoyed devil's food cake, while it is super chocolatey, rich, and moist, you know it isn't spicy at all. So how did it end up with a label tied to the Prince of Darkness?

There are several competing theories on how this chocolate cake, which happens to be celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli's favorite dessert, got its appellation. The first ties into the use of the Devil not only to describe spicy foods, but dishes that are sinfully rich and decadent. A second theory revolves around the contrast between the richness of the chocolate cake and the light and airy angel food cake. Yet another possibility holds that it was all due to the cake's original color, something closer to a red velvet cake, than the super dark brown version of today. Let's dig a bit deeper into this devilish mystery.