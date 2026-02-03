Don't Believe What You've Heard. This American Dairy Product Isn't Banned In Canada
There are plenty of cheesy delights that have come from Canada — poutine, anyone? Or perhaps a slice of apple pie topped with melted cheddar? A recent TikTok showing a Canadian surprised by the availability of spray cheese in the U.S. sparked curiosity about which processed cheeses are sold in Canada — and whether Cheez Whiz is among them.
Cheez Whiz is not banned in Canada. The gooey orange goodness is widely available in Canadian Walmarts. However, Easy Cheese — the type of processed cheese product you spray out of a can — can be a little harder to find in Canada. If you're in Canada craving for a cheese you can spray onto a cracker, you may need to special-order a can of the good stuff. As of January 2026, Easy Cheese is listed as a popular item on Instacart Canada, so it could become more widely available in stores if demand grows.
Canadian Cheez Whiz is a little different from the American stuff
While Cheez Whiz is certainly available in Canada, it's not quite the same as the product that's for sale in the United States. Reviewers say that the Canadian version tastes nothing like the American version, and a quick look at the ingredient list explains why. Cheese isn't actually listed as an ingredient in the American version of Cheez Whiz. While cheese culture is listed as an ingredient toward the end of the list, actual cheese isn't mentioned. Though the Canadian version of the product lists cheese as the fourth ingredient, following modified milk ingredients, water, and vegetable oil. The Canadian version might just tip the scales in the Philly cheesesteak debate between American, provolone, and Cheese Whiz.
While it's tough to say exactly why the recipes are different, it likely comes down to regulatory and supply factors. The Canadian Dairy Commission has different dairy standards than the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. This, along with pricing and supplier differences between the two countries, may account for the different recipes.
But things get a little confusing when comparing the labels. Both versions are made in Canada, but the U.S. label notes distribution by Kraft Heinz in Chicago, while the Canadian label lists Kraft Heinz Canada in Toronto. If you live in the U.S. and want to try the Canadian version, you can grab a jar on Amazon – an easy way to see the taste difference for yourself.