Don't Believe What You've Heard. This American Dairy Product Isn't Banned In Canada

While Cheez Whiz is certainly available in Canada, it's not quite the same as the product that's for sale in the United States. Reviewers say that the Canadian version tastes nothing like the American version, and a quick look at the ingredient list explains why. Cheese isn't actually listed as an ingredient in the American version of Cheez Whiz. While cheese culture is listed as an ingredient toward the end of the list, actual cheese isn't mentioned. Though the Canadian version of the product lists cheese as the fourth ingredient, following modified milk ingredients, water, and vegetable oil. The Canadian version might just tip the scales in the Philly cheesesteak debate between American, provolone, and Cheese Whiz.

While it's tough to say exactly why the recipes are different, it likely comes down to regulatory and supply factors. The Canadian Dairy Commission has different dairy standards than the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. This, along with pricing and supplier differences between the two countries, may account for the different recipes.

But things get a little confusing when comparing the labels. Both versions are made in Canada, but the U.S. label notes distribution by Kraft Heinz in Chicago, while the Canadian label lists Kraft Heinz Canada in Toronto. If you live in the U.S. and want to try the Canadian version, you can grab a jar on Amazon – an easy way to see the taste difference for yourself.