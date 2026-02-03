The Crunchy Costco Snack Packed With Nutrients And Only 2 Ingredients

If you browse Costco's aisles often enough, you know the store leans toward maximalist buys like giant jars of olives and gallon jugs of sauce. The 22-ounce bag of Go Raw sprouted organic pumpkin seeds is no different, except that this high protein snack from Costco satisfies both cravings and nutrition needs. Since these pumpkin seeds come in a large bag, you can add them to smaller bags or containers for on-the-go lunches or nutritious to-go snacks. Plus, they're consistently praised in customer reviews. Go Raw pumpkin seeds currently have a 4.8-average star rating out of five from nearly 700 reviewers. Customers point out the product's freshness, crunch, and simple ingredient list: organic sprouted pumpkin seeds and sea salt.

Even better, each serving has 8 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals like manganese, copper, zinc, magnesium, phosphorous, and iron. If you're looking for a simple, nutrient-dense snack, this is it. A serving size is ¼ cup, and this bag has about 21 servings per container. For some, that can be difficult to finish if you're not eating them nearly every day. Fortunately, the bag is resealable, so the seeds will stay fresh for up to one year unopened. Once opened, store in the fridge in a freezer bag to maintain freshness. Store a smaller amount in an airtight container to take from first, so you're not exposing the whole bag to air every time you take some seeds. This will keep the seeds in the freezer bag fresh longer.