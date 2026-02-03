The Crunchy Costco Snack Packed With Nutrients And Only 2 Ingredients
If you browse Costco's aisles often enough, you know the store leans toward maximalist buys like giant jars of olives and gallon jugs of sauce. The 22-ounce bag of Go Raw sprouted organic pumpkin seeds is no different, except that this high protein snack from Costco satisfies both cravings and nutrition needs. Since these pumpkin seeds come in a large bag, you can add them to smaller bags or containers for on-the-go lunches or nutritious to-go snacks. Plus, they're consistently praised in customer reviews. Go Raw pumpkin seeds currently have a 4.8-average star rating out of five from nearly 700 reviewers. Customers point out the product's freshness, crunch, and simple ingredient list: organic sprouted pumpkin seeds and sea salt.
Even better, each serving has 8 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals like manganese, copper, zinc, magnesium, phosphorous, and iron. If you're looking for a simple, nutrient-dense snack, this is it. A serving size is ¼ cup, and this bag has about 21 servings per container. For some, that can be difficult to finish if you're not eating them nearly every day. Fortunately, the bag is resealable, so the seeds will stay fresh for up to one year unopened. Once opened, store in the fridge in a freezer bag to maintain freshness. Store a smaller amount in an airtight container to take from first, so you're not exposing the whole bag to air every time you take some seeds. This will keep the seeds in the freezer bag fresh longer.
How to use pumpkin seeds (and why they're so versatile)
You can enjoy these mild, lightly salted, crunchy pumpkin seeds in just about anything, which is good for using up that 21-serving bag before it goes bad. Upgrade your breakfast by adding them to your oatmeal, smoothies, yogurt bowls, and chia pudding. Work them into your lunches by tossing the seeds into your quinoa bowls, salads, and soups (especially tomato or squash). You can even use them in snacks and baked goods, like banana bread, muffins, and homemade granola. These sprouted pumpkin seeds are perfect for fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple. Try sprinkling them on top of some pumpkin spice bars or pumpkin pie.
However, you don't have to have them raw. Toast them in your oven or air fryer for added crunch and flavor; just make sure to dry them well beforehand for the crispiest roasted pumpkin seeds. Toss with just enough olive oil to coat the seeds and add salt (or try these other pumpkin seed seasonings). Spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. You'll see the seeds change color a little, and the smell of pumpkin seeds will start to fill your kitchen. The seeds will have a more nutty flavor after roasting. If you're not a fan of this taste, you can slow roast them instead. Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 60 minutes for a less nutty flavor. Allow them to cool, and store in an airtight container in the fridge. Enjoy as snacks or finishing touches to meals, and savor the simplicity of this nutrient-rich seed.