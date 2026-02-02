No, That Gelatinous Glob Floating In Your Apple Cider Vinegar Isn't A Bad Thing: Here's What It Is

Apple cider vinegar is a bit of a multifaceted kitchen and garden wonder. It can take a starring role in your homemade ketchup recipe, add both sweetness and tang to homemade salad dressing, and can even help you say bye-bye to pesky kitchen fruit flies. That being said, many people have a serious question when they bring home a jar of apple cider vinegar for the first time. What, exactly, is the gooey blob that takes up residence at the bottom of the jar — and is it safe to eat?

Good news: The glob in your apple cider vinegar, often referred to as "the mother," isn't just safe to eat — many say that it's actually super good for you. The goo in the bottom of your non-pasteurized apple cider vinegar is actually a clump of yeast and bacteria, and some believe that it's what helps apple cider vinegar positively impact health. While research hasn't shown that drinking apple cider vinegar with the mother is more beneficial than the pasteurized, mother-less version of the stuff, it certainly won't hurt you to use vinegar that has a visible, gelatinous clump at the bottom of the bottle. If the texture bothers you, you can give your vinegar a shake to help break up clumps, or you can run it through a strainer to filter out the clumps before use.