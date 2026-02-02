The Vegetarian Chili Ingredient You Should Be Using For A High-Fiber, High-Protein Meal

If you know much about a meat-free chili, then you know they usually are chock-full of beans. In fact, they often feature several kinds at once, such as in this basic three-bean vegetarian chili. However, if you've been getting bored with bean-based chili, lentils could be the solution. Not only do they help improve a chili's texture, but they also significantly boost the dish's fiber and protein content.

Cooked lentils are an excellent source of both nutrients, with one half-cup serving generally providing around 12 grams of protein and a whopping 8 grams of fiber, or around 32% of the recommended daily requirement. These are numbers that compare closely to, and may even exceed, the kinds of beans you'd usually put in chili, such as kidney or pinto beans.

Brown, green and black lentils are going to be the best choices for a lentil chili as they'll retain their shape, unlike red lentils, which tend to break down more easily. Red lentils would be a nice addition to complement the sturdier kind and offer some textural variance, but on their own they would be too mushy for this dish.