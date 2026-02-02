Why North Macedonia Is One Of Europe's Most Underrated Wine Destinations

Every wine enthusiast is always on the hunt for unexplored destinations. Now, if that sounds like you, chances are you already covered Italy, France, and California before you moved on to discovering other places. There are plenty of cities natural wine lovers flock to, like Hungary's capital, Budapest, Portugal's Douro Valley — the birthplace of Port wine and the world's oldest demarcated wine region — or Argentina's Mendoza, which dominates the country's wine scene, holding more than three-quarters of its vineyards. However, if the most underrated wine regions around the world are already checked off your bucket list, it might be the right time to look somewhere new. How does the heart of the Balkans sound?

Known for the viral "Balkan" breakfast, this southeastern European peninsula hides North Macedonia — a small country with over 4,000 years of winemaking history. Surrounded by mountains, which cover 85% of its landscape, North Macedonia is at the crossroads of Europe's Mediterranean and continental climates. And it boasts more than 280 sunny days a year, with long, hot summers, where temperatures exceed 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold, snowy winters. Paired with mineral-rich soils such as silt, red clay, and limestone, it's the perfect environment to produce complex, robust reds and light, aromatic whites.

Spread across roughly 55,000 acres of vineyards, the Macedonian wine industry is defined by both international and indigenous grape varieties, cultivated across its three wine regions: Pelagonija-Polog in the West, Vardar River Valley in the Central region, and Pcinja-Osogovo located in the East. But it's the Vardar River Valley which produces over 83% of the nation's wine and grapes. This is where you'll find the popular Tikves wine district, which sits on the same latitude as Napa, Tuscany, and Bordeaux.