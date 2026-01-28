Trader Joe's Took The Top Spot From This Florida Chain As Nation's Favorite Grocery Store
Regional grocery store fandom is a force to be reckoned with. H-E-B is a popular local institution in Texas, while ShopRite is a staple in New Jersey and New York. And in the South, particularly Florida, you're deep in Publix country. For some Floridians, Publix is not just a place to grab groceries, but part of the lifestyle — an employer for many friends and family, and, of course, the supplier of the iconic "Pub Sub."
It may come as a surprise that in a 2026 report released by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Trader Joe's surpassed Publix as the most popular grocery store in the country. This ranking is based on a wide range of factors the ACSI considers, such as store hours, layout and cleanliness, quality of the mobile app, availability of items, and more, for a holistic report on the shopping experience at over 20 of the nation's biggest stores. Year over year, Trader Joe's satisfaction rating jumped 2%, bringing it to an overall 86 out of 100. Meanwhile, Publix held steady at its 2025 score of 84, bumping it down to the still respectable second-place slot, followed by H-E-B, Sam's Club, and Aldi.
Publix just can't compare in at least one key category
The ASCI report underscores the importance of convenience in 2026, emphasizing mobile pickup, store apps, and the digital shopping experience. Interestingly, these are all areas in which Trader Joe's is famously old-school (you'll find no self-checkout or pickup options at any of its stores). Still, Trader Joe's snagged the top spot, suggesting that affordability is truly shoppers' priority.
Indeed, the report marks a drop in satisfaction across all stores this year, due to rising costs. It doesn't take much reading between the lines to conclude that Publix — not known for affordability — can't compare to Trader Joe's in this regard. Thanks to moves such as buying directly from suppliers, TJs is famously able to keep prices low. Public sentiment echoes this. Publix shoppers reacted to this news online with very little surprise, noting that the store has become increasingly unaffordable for most, and only a place they visit for select items and sales.
While Publix has been knocked down a peg from the illustrious first-place ranking, loyal shoppers and fans have no reason to fear. Just because it's no longer top dog nationwide in terms of customer satisfaction, it still very much dominates in its home turf, where you're never more than a few highway exits away from its welcoming green logo and those iconic subs.