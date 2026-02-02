Your Espresso Martini Might Not Actually Contain Espresso

It is fairly well established, well into its renewed popularity, that the espresso martini is high among the drinks that bartenders just hate making. Its titular ingredient is the primary reason for beverage professionals' espresso martini disdain, as the espresso must ideally be pulled and cooled before it can add its caffeine kick to your tipple. Short cuts, of course, do exist. Plenty of reasonable hacks, like using other coffee varieties to save time or money, might even be imperceptible to plenty of palates. But rumor has it some locales eschew not only the espresso, but even any dupes, all together.

Restaurants and bars can batch-make espresso before a rush and still shake up a final product that's pretty close to the historically accurate espresso martinis imbibed by our ancestors. Added to vodka and Kahlúa or other liqueur, this workaround can still fulfill most of a standard espresso martini's technicalities. It should net an A-minus espresso martini, at worst. And dual stimuli-seeking drinkers can reasonably be assured a lot of spots with espresso martinis listed on its menus are keeping them true to form. But your so-called espresso martini might actually be absent its raison d'être in some other cases.