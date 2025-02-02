Waffle House Is More Than Just A Breakfast Chain, It's Also A Music Label

Like a lantern on a hill, cutting light over the lands below, so the stolid black and yellow Waffle House sign shines over the American South. The restaurant chain has served up breakfast, lunch, and dinner to late-night partiers, road trip sojourners, and Sunday morning breakfasters for going on 70 years now.

The chain first opened its doors in 1955 in the Atlanta suburb of Avondale Estates. From the start, Waffle House served up breakfast foods (waffles, eggs, and hash browns your way) with little fuss and a humble atmosphere.

Since its inception, the chain has spread its roots across the South, becoming a cultural icon that inspires nostalgia. It has also accumulated quite the cult following thanks to its spare atmosphere, unique lingo (do you know what scattered, smothered, and covered mean?), and tasty waffles.

However, there is one quirky aspect of Waffle House that those uninitiated to the chain might not know about: its music label. Yes, Waffle House has its very own music label, aptly called Waffle Records. The label was originally founded in 1984, and was the brainchild of Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers Sr. From the start, the music made by Waffle Music kept to a food-centric theme — featuring songs such as "There Are Raisins In My Toast" by artist Danny Jones — which play to the restaurant's niche menu. Now, these songs weren't exactly hot on the music charts; rather, they served to fill the chain's jukeboxes. And even though those jukeboxes have been updated, those cheesy (or raisin-y) songs remain on rotation in many Waffle House locations.