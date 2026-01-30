How 7 Chain Restaurants Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2026 With Sweet Deals
Winter is pricey, isn't it? From Thanksgiving to gift giving to heating bills to Valentine's Day, it seems like the next big-spend event is always on the horizon. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways you can save this February when it comes to enjoying great food. Tons of people enjoy a night out for Valentine's Day, and restaurants work hard to entice you to choose them over other options. Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is actually a great time to hit up a new restaurant you've been meaning to try — you might get to check out special menu items (and awesome Valentine's Day desserts), and discounts can be substantial.
Whether you're enjoying takeout and a movie for one, looking for a place to go with a group of friends, or planning to hit up your favorite dinner spot with your other half, you've got options. We took the time to scour the internet and find the best chain restaurant deals for you to enjoy during February. Let's take a look at the top contenders.
Enjoy Del Frisco's prix fixe menu for two
If you're feeling fancy, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is offering a two-person Valentine's dinner for $295 from February 10 through February 17. Diners can enjoy caviar, two starters (options include tuna tartare with truffle hot sauce aioli, waygu meatballs, colossal lump crab cocktail, and Caesar salad), a 32-ounce prime tomahawk steak with jumbo shrimp and truffle butter, and a dark chocolate Godiva cheesecake to round out your meal.
Celebrate with heart-shaped nugget trays at Chick-fil-A
For a more wallet-friendly option, check out Chick-fil-A. Many locations are offering heart-shaped trays loaded with nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, chicken strips, cookies, or brownies from January 26 through February 14. Be sure to reach out to your local Chick-fil-A to place an order sooner rather than later, as heart-shaped trays are limited.
Dine on lobster lasagna and beef tenderloin at The Palm
From February 12 to 26, you and your significant other (or bestie) can share two 8-ounce filets, lobster lasagna, and a chocolate-ganache-covered raspberry chocolate cake at The Palm for $179.
Grab a sweet treat at Dairy Queen
Whether you're just heading out for dessert, in need of a sweet treat on your way home, or you simply want to surprise a loved one, stop by DQ, where you can grab two Valentine-themed cupcakes for $6 or a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard, complete with cream cheese icing.
Create a night to remember at White Castle
On Valentine's Day, White Castle fans can reserve a table from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. where you'll enjoy tableside service and plenty of the chain's famous sliders in a "Love Castle" themed environment. Be sure to make an Open Table reservation early, as spots are limited and only available at select locations.
Fleming's is offering Valentine's Day surf-and-turf dishes
Can't decide between steak and lobster? Prefer to dine alone? No worries — Fleming's Prime Steakhouse has you covered either way. From February 11 to 16, the chain is offering a one-person surf-and-turf deal for $109 or a two-person surf-and-turf deal for $240. You get your choice of starters, along with a crab-stuffed lobster tail and an 8-ounce beef filet or sliced porterhouse steak. A chocolate dessert is also included.
Order specialty Valentine's Day items from Crumbl
It's tough to beat a Crumbl cookie (as long as you know what not to order), and any dessert lovers can snag special Valentine's Day options to celebrate in style. The sweet selections include the Dubai strawberry brownie, a strawberry heart cake, a salted caramel cheesecake cookie, a Valentine's M&M's cookie, a conversation hearts pink sugar cookie, or a Valentine's celebration cake cookie. Just note it's best to preorder your Valentine's Day treats (and you can already do so).