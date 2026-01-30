How 7 Chain Restaurants Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2026 With Sweet Deals

Winter is pricey, isn't it? From Thanksgiving to gift giving to heating bills to Valentine's Day, it seems like the next big-spend event is always on the horizon. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways you can save this February when it comes to enjoying great food. Tons of people enjoy a night out for Valentine's Day, and restaurants work hard to entice you to choose them over other options. Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is actually a great time to hit up a new restaurant you've been meaning to try — you might get to check out special menu items (and awesome Valentine's Day desserts), and discounts can be substantial.

Whether you're enjoying takeout and a movie for one, looking for a place to go with a group of friends, or planning to hit up your favorite dinner spot with your other half, you've got options. We took the time to scour the internet and find the best chain restaurant deals for you to enjoy during February. Let's take a look at the top contenders.