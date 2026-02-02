Aldi Stocks A Copycat Of A Famous Gourmet Cookie For Less
Aldi is the store to head to if you're after budget-friendly grocery shopping, award-winning cookies, and gourmet-worthy dupes that are a hit among sweet-toothed snackers. Pecan sandies, which are also known in various cultures as snowballs, Mexican wedding cookies, and Russian tea cakes, are soft cookies covered in powdered sugar. Many fans of this style of cookie often flock to Costco to stock up on David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways but Aldi has provided another alternative that is just as mouthwatering — cue, Benton's Original Pecan Meltaway Cookies.
Butter pecan cookies are often associated with the holiday season, but they're truly a treat fit to enjoy all year-round if you're a hardcore fan. Both versions of these cookies are made from a combination of flour, butter, chopped pecans, and dusted powdered sugar. The size of each of the brand's meltaways can be considered small, round, and perfect for snacking (or trying not to finish them in one go). David's gourmet pecan cookies are popular enough to have earned over 10,000 five-star shopper ratings on Costco's website thanks to the taste and sugary coating. Aldi's take on them has been received well with shoppers relishing in the texture, the crunch from the pecans, and the lower price.
How does Aldi's dupe compare to David's Cookies' pecan meltaways?
Aldi is known for offering dupes that taste just like the real thing, and the Benton's Original Pecan Meltaway Cookies are no exception. While not everyone is on board with the old-school taste and see this as a nostalgic cookie, most people rave about this sweet treat. The buttery nature of the David's Cookies' version means that they do melt in your mouth, and Benton's are just as pillowy soft. The Aldi cookies are also packaged in a red tin box, which some fans are able to easily recognize as mimicking the David's tin.
The listed key ingredients for each of the cookies are the same which makes the taste profiles seem super similar. Price-wise, the giant wholesaler offers David's Cookies at a steep discount, but the Aldi dupes are easier on your wallet if you don't want to buy the cookies in bulk. The David's Cookies' pecan meltaways cost just over $33 for 32 ounces when purchased directly from the brand's website, while Costco sells three 32-ounce tins for $50 (depending on the location). On the other hand, Aldi's cookies typically cost around $10 for 16 ounces (depending on the location). Save some space in your pantry and stomach for some old-school cookie goodness to see if Aldi lives up to David's Cookies' mammoth reputation.