Aldi Stocks A Copycat Of A Famous Gourmet Cookie For Less

Aldi is the store to head to if you're after budget-friendly grocery shopping, award-winning cookies, and gourmet-worthy dupes that are a hit among sweet-toothed snackers. Pecan sandies, which are also known in various cultures as snowballs, Mexican wedding cookies, and Russian tea cakes, are soft cookies covered in powdered sugar. Many fans of this style of cookie often flock to Costco to stock up on David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways but Aldi has provided another alternative that is just as mouthwatering — cue, Benton's Original Pecan Meltaway Cookies.

Butter pecan cookies are often associated with the holiday season, but they're truly a treat fit to enjoy all year-round if you're a hardcore fan. Both versions of these cookies are made from a combination of flour, butter, chopped pecans, and dusted powdered sugar. The size of each of the brand's meltaways can be considered small, round, and perfect for snacking (or trying not to finish them in one go). David's gourmet pecan cookies are popular enough to have earned over 10,000 five-star shopper ratings on Costco's website thanks to the taste and sugary coating. Aldi's take on them has been received well with shoppers relishing in the texture, the crunch from the pecans, and the lower price.