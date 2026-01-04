The Award-Winning Cookies To Grab On Your Next Aldi Run
Aldi is never short on cult-favorite items, but every year a handful of products rise above to receive special accolades, thanks to consumer feedback. And in 2025, not just one but two cookie dough options from Aldi's Specially Selected line landed on the retailer's U.S. Products of the Year list — the Specially Selected Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Almond Brittle. Both were recognized based on taste, quality, and value — not just online hype.
It's a title well-earned, especially given the stiff competition from Aldi's other baked goods, from pre-made dough and shelf-stable snacks to the bakery case treats all vying for attention. The salted caramel cookies have been called "better than Crumbl," by customers on Reddit — an impressive description for dough that costs just $4 and lets you make cookies from the comfort of your own home. While some fans praised the unique flavor of the chocolate chip almond brittle, another Reddit user noted, "The almond was unexpected, and they were a little too sweet," making the salted caramel variety a clear standout. Of course, while these aren't for everyone, there are also plenty of ways to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade, like adding salt or vanilla extract. But at their price point, these cookie dough options punch well above their weight, especially when you want something reliable without paying premium bakery prices.
How Specialty Select cookie dough stacks up
Aldi's appeal has always been about selective excellence rather than endless choice. So as shoppers hunt for other award-winning items — like wines – among the store's shelves, they will find these cookie doughs stand out because they deliver consistency. Compared to other national brands, the Specially Selected cookies offer a perfect homemade texture. One Reddit user said after being baked at 12 minutes at 350 degrees Ferenheight, the cookies come out slightly underdone, "soft, chewy, and delicious." They even said the cookies stayed that way into the next day when covered.
Availability is a consideration, though. Being named Product of the Year doesn't always guarantee permanent shelf space. But for now, this cookie dough remains on store shelves for shoppers seeking dependable dessert shortcuts. These cookies earn their reputation as some of the best store-bought cookie doughs on the market, especially if you value taste over recognisable branding. They don't claim to be bakery replacements, but for weeknight desserts, last-minute guests, or just stocking up on sweet treats, they're exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward buy Aldi does best.