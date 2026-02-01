This Is The Only Bread I'll Use For French Toast (And It Comes From Trader Joe's!)

As a breakfast food lover, I take my French toast very seriously. It's my barometer for how good a brunch place is, and I love pulling out all the stops for it when I'm serving it at a special event or family gathering. All that's to say, I know what separates a good French toast bread from a great one, and what to look for when selecting the perfect one for your recipe. And one Trader Joe's loaf in particular gives all of the brands I've ever tried a run for their money.

Trader Joe's seasonal maple streusel bread has all the makings of a fantastic French toast selection, so much so that I would argue that the product alchemists at TJ's HQ made it with this sole use in mind. Each slice is about the size of your palm — not overly large, but also not measly — and features a delectable ribbon of maple butter and cinnamon flowing through it. Normally, maple-flavored bread is just a suggestion, but Trader Joe's absolutely slathers the outside of its loaf in maple butter (the ingredient list includes maple syrup, but I do think its creaminess is at maple butter level), which gives it a sugary and almost dairy-butter-like finish, essentially negating the need for added syrup. This flavorful, sugary seal, paired with its somewhat dry interior that can easily soak up custard, makes it the ideal bread for French toast — and the one that I will shamelessly stockpile three loaves of in my freezer just for making this classic breakfast.