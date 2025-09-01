How To Give Diet Coke A Dirty, Spicy Flavor Cocktail Lovers Will Fawn Over
Though savory drinks have long been around, with the original dirty martini having been created in 1901, there are many contemporary takes on the trend thanks to social media – including the dirty, spicy Diet Coke. This soda is already one of our favorite popular diet options, but these spicy additions make it even better. To create your own version, all you'll need is olive brine, jalapeños, and various other spicy add-ins (depending on personal preference). One could argue that adding brine-laden components to drinks is nothing new, but singer Dua Lipa made it seem that way when she went viral on TikTok for making the drink with pickles in 2024.
After walking fans through her preferred way of drinking a savory version of this classic soda, it became widely popular. Some add hot sauces like Cholula or Frank's RedHot (common in Bloody Marys), while others keep it limited to various brines with a few olives or jalapeños to garnish. The icy, sweet soda seamlessly juxtaposes with the spicy and savory components mixed in.
This way of enjoying a Coke can likely be tied to a riff off of the explosive dirty soda trend, which usually contains added sweetness from syrups, coconut cream, and lime. However, this combination is enjoyed for its heat and saltiness instead. For those who want to turn this into a cocktail properly, just try adding vodka or tequila. Either would nicely complement the savory components of this drink. You could also add freshly squeezed lime or lemon to round everything off.
Other savory drink trends to try
If you're a salty drink lover, you may initially go for a Red Snapper or a bloody Mary. But an uptick in savory drink trends has taken the internet by storm, giving enthusiasts many new ways to get their fix. Content creators across niches are all of a sudden talking about the next hottest way to make the most of savory flavors, adding them to various cocktails, mocktails, and other delicious drinks. One in particular is the especially dirty martini trend, which has creators in a tizzy trying to outdo one another. Trends highlight how filthy they can make their drinks by adding components like olive oil, blue cheese-infused vodka, and various pickle brines.
You might also consider that feta brine makes for a great savory martini. Another version of this trend combines that of a dirty martini and a salt-rimmed margarita, which some are colloquially calling the "marg-tini." This drink includes classic flavors found in either drink, with the added detail of olive oil, agave, olive brine, and other standard marg components like tequila. Just don't forget to add some skewered olives to garnish.