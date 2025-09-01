How To Give Diet Coke A Dirty, Spicy Flavor Cocktail Lovers Will Fawn Over

Though savory drinks have long been around, with the original dirty martini having been created in 1901, there are many contemporary takes on the trend thanks to social media – including the dirty, spicy Diet Coke. This soda is already one of our favorite popular diet options, but these spicy additions make it even better. To create your own version, all you'll need is olive brine, jalapeños, and various other spicy add-ins (depending on personal preference). One could argue that adding brine-laden components to drinks is nothing new, but singer Dua Lipa made it seem that way when she went viral on TikTok for making the drink with pickles in 2024.

After walking fans through her preferred way of drinking a savory version of this classic soda, it became widely popular. Some add hot sauces like Cholula or Frank's RedHot (common in Bloody Marys), while others keep it limited to various brines with a few olives or jalapeños to garnish. The icy, sweet soda seamlessly juxtaposes with the spicy and savory components mixed in.

This way of enjoying a Coke can likely be tied to a riff off of the explosive dirty soda trend, which usually contains added sweetness from syrups, coconut cream, and lime. However, this combination is enjoyed for its heat and saltiness instead. For those who want to turn this into a cocktail properly, just try adding vodka or tequila. Either would nicely complement the savory components of this drink. You could also add freshly squeezed lime or lemon to round everything off.