This Discontinued Cracker Barrel Sandwich Was Pure Comfort Food

As the old saying goes, sometimes you just don't know what you have until it's gone. In the restaurant world, that statement certainly holds true — especially when it comes to discontinued items. There are many reasons a chain restaurant might stop serving a specific item, and that menu item's popularity doesn't necessarily mean it's not in danger of getting 86ed from the menu.

Case in point: The Cracker Barrel's roast beef entree — just one of many items the chain has discontinued over time. At some point, Cracker Barrel offered an open-faced roast beef sandwich smothered in gravy and, in some cases, even mushrooms or mashed potatoes – as a standard entree with two to three sides. A roast beef entree like this, smothered in a rich and hearty gravy, can warm the soul, especially on a chilly day. Pair it with mashed potatoes and even more gravy, Cracker Barrel's famous hashbrown casserole, plus corn muffins or biscuits, and you have a comfort-food meal fit for a king and queen.

Much to the dismay of many Cracker Barrel fans, the southern comfort food chain discontinued its roast beef dishes in early 2025. Though Cracker Barrel still has a slow-braised pot roast on its menu, it's just not the same, according to some customers. After realizing the roast beef dish was taken off the menu, customer reaction came quickly.