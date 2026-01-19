Why Aldi Shoppers Use This Chicken Sausage For So Many Meals

Whether you're a first-time Aldi shopper or you've loved the chain since it came to the U.S. in the 1970s, it's tough to beat the prices and convenience that the German-founded grocery store offers. One product that Aldi shoppers can't get enough of: Never Any! chicken sausages. Having ready-to-eat protein on hand can make life so much easier, and many Aldi shoppers are finding that the Never Any! fully cooked chicken sausages are the perfect way to whip up meals fast. There are many ways that these sausages can be used, from adding flavor and protein to a breakfast sandwich to jazzing up a plate of pasta. We dove deep into Reddit to find out exactly why these sausages are so popular — and to learn how fans are putting them to good use in their kitchens.

First, and most simply, the sausages taste good. Some even say that they can't tell that they're made from chicken, as opposed to traditional sausage made from richer meats like pork or beef. While the mild Italian variety is a common go-to for many, as it easily blends with a ton of different flavors, it's not the only option. You can also pick up apple, spinach feta, and tomato basil varieties, allowing you to choose flavors that meld well with the rest of your meal. While they still need to be heated to be enjoyed safely, the sausages are fully cooked, so it's super-fast to heat them up in the microwave or on the stove.