Why Aldi Shoppers Use This Chicken Sausage For So Many Meals
Whether you're a first-time Aldi shopper or you've loved the chain since it came to the U.S. in the 1970s, it's tough to beat the prices and convenience that the German-founded grocery store offers. One product that Aldi shoppers can't get enough of: Never Any! chicken sausages. Having ready-to-eat protein on hand can make life so much easier, and many Aldi shoppers are finding that the Never Any! fully cooked chicken sausages are the perfect way to whip up meals fast. There are many ways that these sausages can be used, from adding flavor and protein to a breakfast sandwich to jazzing up a plate of pasta. We dove deep into Reddit to find out exactly why these sausages are so popular — and to learn how fans are putting them to good use in their kitchens.
First, and most simply, the sausages taste good. Some even say that they can't tell that they're made from chicken, as opposed to traditional sausage made from richer meats like pork or beef. While the mild Italian variety is a common go-to for many, as it easily blends with a ton of different flavors, it's not the only option. You can also pick up apple, spinach feta, and tomato basil varieties, allowing you to choose flavors that meld well with the rest of your meal. While they still need to be heated to be enjoyed safely, the sausages are fully cooked, so it's super-fast to heat them up in the microwave or on the stove.
How you can make Never Any! chicken sausage work with breakfast, lunch, or dinner
Ready to make Aldi's Never Any! chicken sausage a staple in your kitchen? Adding sausage to breakfast is a no-brainer. You can slice up the chicken sausages and add them to scrambled eggs, or you can slice them so they lie flat on a breakfast sandwich.
For a quick and easy lunch or dinner, some Reddit users recommend tossing a few chicken sausages in the air fryer with a side of roasted veggies. You can also grill them and enjoy your sausage on a fresh bun with sauteed peppers and onions — don't forget to add a bit of tomato sauce to really bring your sandwich together. While a traditional hot dog roll works fine, you can try slicing the sausages and making them into sliders by piling them onto Aldi's perfect dupe for King's Hawaiian rolls. No matter how you decide to enjoy them, Never Any! chicken sausages are the perfect protein to keep on-hand for quick, easy, and super-tasty meals throughout the day.