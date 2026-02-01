The Free Ikea Program People Join For Its Coffee And Tea Perk
Ikea might be a household name, but there aren't as many locations in the United States as you might think. That said, if you have an Ikea within driving distance, consider yourself lucky. For those fortunate few, we have a tip that might make you feel extra advantaged. You can join the store's loyalty program, Ikea Family, completely free of charge. This program comes with a ton of added bonuses including free demonstrations and workshops, exclusive member-only offers, and even a few free treats on your birthday.
While joining Ikea Family means reaping the benefits of those bonuses, a lot of shoppers are joining the program for just one perk alone: the free coffee and tea. Yes, that's right. Anytime an Ikea Family member visits the store, they can enjoy one cup of coffee or tea from Ikea's restaurant gratis. To redeem the offer, shoppers simply have to sign up and scan their membership card at checkout. Instead of heading to Ikea once in a blue moon to find the best storage pieces for a more organized kitchen, you might start making a trip there daily for your morning pick-me-up. Now that's just smart shopping.
How other coffee loyalty programs stack up
For all those who swear by their daily boost of caffeine, and are near an Ikea, there's a good chance Ikea Family's free coffee and tea perk is a better deal than your usual coffee loyalty program.
Caribou customers who are a part of the Caribou perks program, for example, receive a free medium beverage for signing up, then one point for every dollar they spend. Once they've racked up 50 points, they can get one free cup of coffee or tea. With Starbucks Rewards, you also earn one star for every dollar spent, but you have to earn 100 stars before receiving that free drink. For Tim Hortons members, you get 10 points per dollar, but it'll take 440 points to get that cuppa. At Dunkin', you also get 10 points for every dollar spent, but you'll need 600 for that free tea or coffee. Of course, some of these coffee chains offer free drinks on your birthday, but none come close to Ikea's offering of a free coffee or tea a day.
Looking at the data, it seems that it's not a popular coffee chain that has the best deals on your favorite brew. It's actually a Swedish home furnishing store. Who would have thought?