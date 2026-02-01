The Free Ikea Program People Join For Its Coffee And Tea Perk

Ikea might be a household name, but there aren't as many locations in the United States as you might think. That said, if you have an Ikea within driving distance, consider yourself lucky. For those fortunate few, we have a tip that might make you feel extra advantaged. You can join the store's loyalty program, Ikea Family, completely free of charge. This program comes with a ton of added bonuses including free demonstrations and workshops, exclusive member-only offers, and even a few free treats on your birthday.

While joining Ikea Family means reaping the benefits of those bonuses, a lot of shoppers are joining the program for just one perk alone: the free coffee and tea. Yes, that's right. Anytime an Ikea Family member visits the store, they can enjoy one cup of coffee or tea from Ikea's restaurant gratis. To redeem the offer, shoppers simply have to sign up and scan their membership card at checkout. Instead of heading to Ikea once in a blue moon to find the best storage pieces for a more organized kitchen, you might start making a trip there daily for your morning pick-me-up. Now that's just smart shopping.