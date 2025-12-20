Here's How Many Ikea Locations Exist In The US (It's Not As Many As You Think)
In terms of furniture store chains, Ikea is no doubt a global brand. The company is well-known for its affordable home goods and furniture that require a do-it-yourself mentality when it comes to assembly (and, of course, those amazing and inexpensive Swedish meatballs). The chain was founded in Sweden in 1943 by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, who simply sold small goods like pens and wallets. From those humble beginnings, Ikea has become an international presence.
While the furniture chain has nearly 500 locations globally, and 52 of them are in the United States — making it a valuable commodity in the fortunate cities that do have Ikea's presence. By just looking at the location map on Ikea's website, it's easy to see the strategy. The company has a heavy presence in more populated parts of Florida, California, Texas, and the Northeast. Outside the most populated areas, Ikea spreads across the continental U.S., with the upper Midwest and far Northeast least represented in volume.
Ikea is more accessible than ever for customers without a nearby store
While having an Ikea store near you is certainly an advantage, that doesn't mean it's the only way customers can interact with the furniture store chain. The most obvious and accessible way to purchase from Ikea without a nearby store is through the brand's website. Ikea has everything from furniture to storage pieces for a more organized kitchen to stylish home decor — and the company provides plenty of shipping and delivery options. Ikea will even help with installation for kitchen countertops, among other items.
To provide even more access, Ikea expanded its presence in a partnership with Best Buy. All 10 of these Best Buy locations are in Florida and Texas, but the chain also occasionally offers pop-up locations for a limited time at larger retail outlets. Ikea has recently expanded some "Plan and Order" points to include pickup availability. These locations have a much smaller footprint with fewer onsite products, but provide easy access for ordering anything in Ikea's catalogue. Ultimately, if you're not near one of Ikea's large stores in the U.S., the furniture chain is trying to make it easier than ever to purchase its products.