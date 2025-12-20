Here's How Many Ikea Locations Exist In The US (It's Not As Many As You Think)

In terms of furniture store chains, Ikea is no doubt a global brand. The company is well-known for its affordable home goods and furniture that require a do-it-yourself mentality when it comes to assembly (and, of course, those amazing and inexpensive Swedish meatballs). The chain was founded in Sweden in 1943 by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, who simply sold small goods like pens and wallets. From those humble beginnings, Ikea has become an international presence.

While the furniture chain has nearly 500 locations globally, and 52 of them are in the United States — making it a valuable commodity in the fortunate cities that do have Ikea's presence. By just looking at the location map on Ikea's website, it's easy to see the strategy. The company has a heavy presence in more populated parts of Florida, California, Texas, and the Northeast. Outside the most populated areas, Ikea spreads across the continental U.S., with the upper Midwest and far Northeast least represented in volume.