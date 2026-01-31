You're Better Off Avoiding This Betty Crocker Fudge Cake Mix. Here's Why

Cake box mixes aren't guaranteed to turn out perfect, even if you have the in on the best baking tips to make your boxed cake mix taste homemade. Some bakers tend towards cake box mixes because they can save time and prevent complications, but this shouldn't mean compromising the yumminess (especially where chocolate is involved). When we tried out a selection of Betty Crocker cake mixes, there were some worth buying and others worth avoiding at all costs. If you're looking for a chocolate cake mix that won't let you down, you might want to skip past Betty Crocker's Favorites Super Moist chocolate fudge cake mix.

Those who put their trust in boxed cake mixes will assure you, Betty Crocker has a reputation for being a reliable choice for whipping up treats that taste good and are simple to put together. Unfortunately, this Betty Crocker fudge cake mix didn't live up to the brand or fudge cake expectations. Chocolate fudge cakes are loved for their intense flavor, richness, and decadent and thick fudge texture. This cake mix was perfectly moist and even had that characteristic springiness, but despite this, the flavor itself was the main letdown. The chocolatey essence was absent, making it hard to truly boast about the dessert. We felt that the cake could be saved with a super flavorful frosting, but on its own, it didn't stand a chance.