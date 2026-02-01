Why American 'Feta' Would Be Illegal In Europe

There are many things in life we can be grateful for, and for many foodies, cheese holds a rightful place on this list. One of the things that make cheese so wonderful is the fact that there are practically endless varieties that range from hard to soft and everything in between. When it comes to soft cheeses, you've got plenty of choices like chèvre and feta (which, by the way, are definitely not the same), but feta has a unique distinction. Its name is actually hotly contested and heavily protected in some places.

Feta was originally created in Greece and in its 2,000-plus year history, it has become one of the most iconic foods of the country's cuisine. Without it, a classic Greek salad would be, well, boring. But as this cheese's history and popularity has unfolded, so too has Greece's pride in feta. In fact, in 2002, feta became classified as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) in Europe, meaning that it is a product that is made in a specific geographic area according to specific criteria.

In the case of feta, the European law that designates it as a PDO requires any cheese called feta to be produced within certain geographical regions of Greece using milk from native breeds of sheep and goat who graze on plants within those regions. The milk, which has to contain at least 6% milk fat, must be collected seasonally, and each step of the production process from the way the milk is strained to the way the cheese is aged has to follow specific steps and guidelines. What this all boils down to is that any "feta" cheese made outside of Greece, such as that made in the United States, can't be legally called feta in Greece.