Are Chèvre And Feta The Same Thing?

Let's face it, the world is a better place because of cheese, whether you know the difference between chèvre and feta or not. But while they are both incredible varieties of cheese and delicious in their own right, they are actually two quite different things. And understanding those differences can help get you well on your way to being a true cheese connoisseur.

Chèvre and feta are both types of white cheese, but that is pretty much where the similarities between the two end. They have different tastes, different textures, and are made from the milk of completely different animals.

Chèvre is a French word that means goat, and it has come to be synonymous with goat cheese, particularly the soft white cheese that usually comes in the form of a small, soft log or wheel that spreads easily on crackers or crostini. Feta, on the other hand, is a traditional Greek cheese made in a salty brine that typically comes in a brick and has a firmer texture than chèvre. It crumbles easily and can be either eaten as fresh-cut cheese, baked into pasta dishes, or used in savory pastries.