Here's How Much Bacon Waffle House Has Served Up Since Opening

The Southern restaurant chain Waffle House has been serving up breakfast staples like its signature waffles and famous hash browns (that come with their own lingo) for more than 70 years, 24 hours a day. And tucked in between these two dishes, you'll often find a couple of strips of bacon. While the company sells loads of hash browns and waffles, it does a pretty brisk bacon business as well — really brisk. According to Waffle House, it sells 85 million bacon strips a year, amounting to more than a billion and a half sold since its opening. Perhaps it's no surprise that Waffle House sells so much of this deliciously salty, smoky, and umami-packed meat product. Bacon has been scientifically proven to taste good with everything.

It's a big number, but when you start tallying up the years and the more than 2,000 locations, those numbers really start to jump. Since Labor Day 1955 when friends and neighbors Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner opened up the first Waffle House in Avondale Estates, Georgia, the company has sold 1,541,191,295 slices of bacon (till the time of writing). And while the company has sold more eggs, waffles, and hash browns, that's still an eye-popping number. And when you get into comparisons, it just gets wilder.