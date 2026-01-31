The Delicious Southern Seafood Upgrade To Try On Your Next Baked Potato

Few foods are more deliciously comforting on a cold winter evening than a baked potato. Fluffy, tender, carby flesh inside crisp, salty skin instantly warms and satiates, especially with the classic combo of butter, sour cream, and chives or topped with Southwestern flavors that make you feel like a cowboy. As every potato-lover knows, this is the true magic of this humble tuber: They're a starchy, delicious foundation for nearly anything that strikes your fancy.

That's why, if you're not in the mood for a jacket potato drizzled in smoky barbeque goodness, you can easily pivot east to dig into staple Southern-style potluck dishes for inspiration. Potatoes pair beautifully with everything from pimento cheese and grape jelly-glazed meatballs, for example, to briny, indulgent seafood unique to the coastal South. Areas along the Gulf of Mexico and the lower East Coast are well-known for incredibly fresh shrimp, crab, mullet, and grouper. Picture smoky, creamy mullet dip or flakey grilled grouper drizzled in garlic butter atop a perfectly tender baked potato.

After all, seafood and potatoes are already a perfect pair, so this upgrade makes a ton of sense. Just be sure to cook your potatoes and seafood separately to avoid underbaking your potato or overcooking your fish. It's also best to stay away from shredded cheese, which may clash with your chosen fish. Fluff the potato's flesh with Creole seasoning or Old Bay-infused compound butter, add the succulent seafood of your choice, and enjoy.