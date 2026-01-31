This California Gem Holds One Of Only 2 Michelin Stars Given To US Chinese Restaurants

Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world, and it has also become a local favorite in America. Chinese restaurants fill the U.S. map, so much so that it is said that they outnumber famous fast food chains like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Taco Bell, even with all of them combined. However, despite great figures, there are only two Chinese restaurants in the United States with the shining accolade of having a Michelin star. One of them is the California gem Mr. Jiu's, which was awarded a star that it has maintained for nine continuous years, thanks to its impeccable dishes. The focal point of Mr. Jiu's, however, is the Californian touch apparent in the use of local ingredients, which delivers the freshest bites.

Its lavish interior adds to the pleasant dining experience, which kind of reflects the restaurant's modern approaches without forgetting its roots. The floor of the Michelin-starred restaurant is where hungry diners gather to experience a banquet fit for royalty, offering rotating dishes depending on the season. There's even a snazzy bar upstairs, the Moongate Lounge, where you can enjoy spirituous sips and tasty dishes, like its iconic silken mapo tofu, allowing a full-fledged feast which has pleased plenty of satisfied foodies. But, of course, don't miss out on its Peking-style duck roast if you want to try the specialty of one of the best Chinese restaurants in the United States.