This California Gem Holds One Of Only 2 Michelin Stars Given To US Chinese Restaurants
Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world, and it has also become a local favorite in America. Chinese restaurants fill the U.S. map, so much so that it is said that they outnumber famous fast food chains like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Taco Bell, even with all of them combined. However, despite great figures, there are only two Chinese restaurants in the United States with the shining accolade of having a Michelin star. One of them is the California gem Mr. Jiu's, which was awarded a star that it has maintained for nine continuous years, thanks to its impeccable dishes. The focal point of Mr. Jiu's, however, is the Californian touch apparent in the use of local ingredients, which delivers the freshest bites.
Its lavish interior adds to the pleasant dining experience, which kind of reflects the restaurant's modern approaches without forgetting its roots. The floor of the Michelin-starred restaurant is where hungry diners gather to experience a banquet fit for royalty, offering rotating dishes depending on the season. There's even a snazzy bar upstairs, the Moongate Lounge, where you can enjoy spirituous sips and tasty dishes, like its iconic silken mapo tofu, allowing a full-fledged feast which has pleased plenty of satisfied foodies. But, of course, don't miss out on its Peking-style duck roast if you want to try the specialty of one of the best Chinese restaurants in the United States.
How to have the best dining experience at Mr. Jiu's
Despite Mr. Jiu's having a seasonal tasting menu, the Peking-style duck roast is a famed dish that's a mainstay favorite, perfected through a meticulous process from start to finish. What makes it really special is the use of an air compressor to pull the skin away, making it crispier compared to when it's attached to the meat, as it makes it less susceptible to the meat's juices. After submerging the poultry in flavoring, it becomes juicier and more flavorful, along with developing crispy skin through dry aging, which is also how steakhouses transform standard beef.
When you go to Mr. Jiu's and ask for its Peking-style duck roast, it's made fresh to order from the cold-smoked ducks in the kitchen, which are only cooked for about an hour to achieve peak crispiness and juiciness. Its process makes waiting an hour for the dish quite worth it, but when you dine in hopes of trying its Peking-style duck roast, it's best not to come completely famished. But despite this traditional dish, Mr. Jiu's is not where you usually go if you want a truly traditional Chinese meal; rather, it generally mixes old and new. It's the prime destination if you want something creative, not classic. So when you visit, keep an open mind to fully enjoy what Mr. Jiu's has to offer — but don't miss out on the Peking-style duck roast, too.