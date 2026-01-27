What Are Shirred Eggs (And How Do You Make Them)?

There might only be one perfect way to crack an egg (ideally, all in the same place), but there sure are lots of ways to cook them. There are seemingly endless secrets for making the best scrambled eggs alone, not to mention all of the possible fried, boiled, and poached egg preparations one can whip up. Shirred eggs are a little less commonly found in American home kitchens or even at neighborhood diners, but they can actually be easier to put together.

If you've ever simmered a batch of elegant coddled eggs for breakfast, brunch, or whenever, you can probably make the shirred variety without even trying. The latter is, happily, even more hands-off. While coddled eggs set under your watchful eye on the stovetop, shirred eggs are cracked right into a small baking dish (historically called a shirrer, which is where the dish gets its name), joined by a few other common complementary ingredients, and baked in the oven. Meanwhile, you can toast some bread, squeeze some orange juice, or simply sip your coffee while they cook. And like pretty much all egg t, the shirred kind are highly adaptable depending on your palate.